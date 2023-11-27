Things got messy on the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac when a newbie clashed with a vet over some serious shrine allegations.

On Sunday, viewers saw Nneka Ihim clash with Dr. Wendy Osefo over claims that the professor’s mom is a “witch” who submitted her name to a shrine.

The two women who are both Igbo Nigerians have been a hot topic of conversation amid Ashley Darby admitting to “misconstruing” a conversation she and Nneka had about Wendy allegedly being Osu, or part of an outcast tribe.

Nneka also alleged that two weeks prior to coming face to face with Wendy at Ashley’s housewarming, a phone call happened between Dr. Wendy’s mom, Wendy’s sister, and Nneka’s cousin-in-law. The cousin, Lebe, said that Wendy’s sister, Ivy, called her and alleged that Nneka was using the professor’s name to clout chase.

After getting off the phone with Ivy, Lebe alleged that she then received a call from Dr. Wendy’s mom who threatened to put a hex on her via a shrine.

During the show, Nneka recapped the alleged actions of the “upset and aggressive” family to her husband, Dr. Ikenna.

“It seemed like he, she sister and her mom, were trying to prevent me from interacting with these women,” said Nneka. “Maybe instead of them seeing you as a fellow Nigerian, they see you as a Nigerian who wants to take someone’s spot,” said Dr. Ikenna.

Later in the conversation, the attorney also alleged that right after Wendy’s mom made the shrine comment, Wendy’s hubby Eddie Osefo unfollowed her husband on Facebook despite them both being University of Maryland College Park alumni and interacting in an African group on campus.