You know we love reality TV and throughout the year we covered standout moments of eye-popping unscripted television. Last year we recapped the wildest reality TV moments including the #LAMH beauty shop skirmish, Porsha Williams’ flying fists, and Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal. Now we’re recalling a sisterly spat within the Kardashian clan, Drew Sidora’s #RHOA divorce drama, a #RHOP hotel room receipt ruckus, and more. Check out our top picks for the wildest reality TV moments of 2023 on the flip.

Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Have A Sinister Sisterly Spat During The Kardashians Season 4 Premiere Watchers of Hulu’s Kardashians got a hearty helping of drama during the season 4 premiere. A looming feud between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian was reignited over Kim becoming the creative director for a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan. In season 3, Kourtney complained that the looks were too similar to the theme of her wedding and said that she felt like her sister “used her wedding as a business opportunity” to book the campaign. Kim said in the new season that she thought the entire thing was water under the bridge–that is until both of them watched their drama play out on camera. “Then we were over it. We had fun. You saw we did that Christmas album. We talked it out. Everything had been fine,” said Kim in a confessional. “And then, we watched the edits for our show. And I start hearing what she’s saying about me, and she hears what I’m saying about her. And then we get mad all over again. It brings up so many… so many feelings.” The Daily Mail reported that Kourtney said in her own confessional; “I think last season was really hard. What’s harder than living it in real time is watching it back in the edit, which isn’t a natural way of living. So my whole family is going on a trip to Cabo, but three days earlier, before the trip, Kim and I have this heated phone call.” Then footage aired of Kim calling Kourtney to invite her to Milan for the launch of her Dolce campaign. The invitation however spiraled into chaos as a nasty spat ensued. talk is cheap. stream season 4 of #TheKardashians september 28 on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/X0EfWTt5rD — The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu) September 22, 2023 The two started off cordial before Kourtney alleged that Kim “wanted it” [it being an opportunity to work with Dolce & Gabanna] for herself. “I think it was what you saw at the wedding, cause no one had any interest before that,” said Kourtney. “I think it’s that you saw this thing that was mine and that wasn’t yours and that you wanted it, you took it and made it bigger.” Kim countered that the looks at her wedding “weren’t her style” and that caused Kourtney to go off. “It’s not about the clothes!” said the eldest Kardashian sister. “You’re talking about the bulls***t details cause it’s all your egotistical selfish mind can think about. You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy. You complained from the second you got there, till the second you left. That’s what it’s about. Forget about you couldn’t be happy, you couldn’t be happy for me. You couldn’t be happy that I was the center of attention and you weren’t.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu) To that, Kim asked, “What is it that you feel so low of me?” and Kourtney asked if she wasn’t to “dig deep” on the issue before she alleged that Kim wasn’t even happy for her at her wedding. “No I want you to dig deep and figure out why you hate me so much and why you’re so angry with me because all of this never happened,” Kim insisted. “I was so happy for you!” She added that she believes Kourtney has a “serious vendetta” against her and the family. “You hate us, you’re a different person, we all talk about it,” said Kim. “Because I don’t need you guys anymore. I don’t need to be a part of it,” replied Kourtney. Things then continued to go left when Kim brought up Kourtney’s friends who she says vent to her about Kourtney via a group chat called “not Kourtney.” Kourtney angrily replied; Do you think I want to be a part of that?!” Kourtney ultimately ended with a dig at the Kardashians and her little sis in particular whom she called a “witch” that she “hates.” “I have a happy life, and the happiness comes when I get the f**k away from you guys, specifically you,” said Kourtney. Kim and Kourtney stay eating each other tf up 😭😭😭😭😭😭✌️✌️#TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/MWeDqRnQLm — SHEA FROM THE BAY (@SheaFromTheBay) September 28, 2023

The Ladies Of “Married To Medicine” Act Like Mean Girls & Ice Out Quad During A Napa Valley Trip One of the wildest reality TV moments of 2023 just aired on television. During Married To Medicine season 10, the ladies confronted Miss Quad over past statements she made about the group while questioning her commitment to the friendship circle. The ladies also alleged that Quad often goes M.I.A. and refuses to take accountability for her actions, something she countered that she tried to do with a failed “resurrection” co-orchestrated by Married To Medicine newbie Phaedra Parks. During the fiasco at a funeral home, Quad made a dramatic entrance by rising out of a casket and agreed to let bygones be bygones within the group; only for her efforts to fall apart amid a back-and-forth with co-star Toya Bush-Harris. View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMFGRealityTV (@omfgrealitytv) Later during a trip to Napa Valley, Quad admitted to all of the ladies; Toya Bush-Harris Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, (her husband’s new wife) Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, Dr. Alicia, and Phaedra Parks, Quad admitted that her connection the group to them was weak. “There was not a safe space for me,” said Quad explaining why she retreated from the ladies and was “emotionally restrained.” “Well then what I have to ask is, ‘What has changed?'” asked Dr. Simone. “Why continue hanging around that group?” “I want to change that,” said Quad. “I want to just be good to y’all and y’all be good to me. Right now at this moment I don’t have an emotion connection” she added. Things then spiraled from there as Dr. Heavenly Kimes entered the chat. Dr. Heavenly Kimes Outed Phaedra Parks For Quad Comments, Accused Quad Of Being A “User” During the tense convo, Heavenly outed Phaedra, who was seemingly Quad’s good girlfriend, for saying that she was “definitely not” going to bring Quad on the trip to Napa. She also said that the attorney shadily changed her flight so she wouldn’t have to travel with her, which Phaedra admitted to. “I was not gonna keep inviting you to stuff if you were gonna bring that energy here,” said the #RHOA alum matter of factly. Heavenly then accused Quad of being a “user.” “You use people Quad,” said the dentist. “You didn’t call me at all until she said she wasn’t gonna bring you on the trip. I need you to own that you said these things—my point is you a user,” she added. Of course I’ve reached out!…. she doesn’t respond until. She needs me! I do feel bad for her. But damn. She did this https://t.co/OodkF1eqXw — Dr. Heavenly (@Dr_Heavenly) December 18, 2023 First off I was never going to be out of the group … if I needed. My job honestly I would act like it. I do feel really bad for Quad but honestly she did this to herself! https://t.co/zkG1AILOKY — Dr. Heavenly (@Dr_Heavenly) December 18, 2023 Elsewhere in the convo she was told that she was coming off as “disingenuous” and “opportunistic” amid hints that she disappeared from the group until cameras started rolling. “How do we trust the words that coming out of your moth when they’re not backed by their actions?” asked Toya. “You can’t talk about my husband and then you turned around and said we would rob the neighborhood. My family and me were going through torture, ” she added. “Well, have been in the same boat, this has been not a cake walk for me,” replied Quad. “Quad, you playing the victim,” countered Heavenly. “You not owning s***.” Ultimately the ladies came to a unanimous decision that Quad was no longer welcome on the trip. “We have decided that none of us have an emotional connection with you,” said Dr. Simone to Quad. “It’s just not gonna work. We’re gonna ask you to leave this trip.” “Well, wasn’t expecting that, I really hate that this is where we are,” responded the reality star looking crestfallen.” I was hoping I would get the opportunity to show you all idfferently, it hurst me that we are what we are.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by OMFGRealityTV (@omfgrealitytv)

