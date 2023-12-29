You know we love reality TV and throughout the year we covered standout moments of eye-popping unscripted television.
Last year we recapped the wildest reality TV moments including the #LAMH beauty shop skirmish, Porsha Williams’ flying fists, and Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal.
Now we’re recalling a sisterly spat within the Kardashian clan, Drew Sidora’s #RHOA divorce drama, a #RHOP hotel room receipt ruckus, and more.
Check out our top picks for the wildest reality TV moments of 2023 on the flip.
The Juan Dixon “Cheating” Scandal Rocks #RHOP, Robyn Dixon Gets Grilled For “Hiding” The Indiscretion Issue
The Bravo universe was rocked after news broke that a woman came forward with accusations she “dated” Juan Dixon, the longtime love of Real Housewife of Potomac Robyn Dixon.
Adding insult to injury, A TikToker released evidence of a hotel receipt featuring Juan’s name.
Back in January, Robyn revealed on her Reasonably Shady podcast with Gizelle Bryant that during COVID, a woman contacted her about Juan. The Bravolebrity said she figured that a fellow housewife would bring it up on the show and she braced herself for the moment. Luckily for her, that moment never came.
She went on to say that Juan and the woman only had “inappropriate communication” and the Canadian woman allegedly came to Maryland to visit her Baltimore Ravens-playing boyfriend, not Juan. She also said that her hubby was a good samaritan and paid for the woman’s hotel room after she somehow lost her wallet.
This just keep getting better! Robyn explained the Hotel receipt on her Patreon (she might as well monetize a bad situation lol)saying THE GIRL LOST HER WALLET 😂 Juan got PLAYED!!! Girl “lost her wallet” so she could have proof ur man is CHEATING! #RHOPotomac #RHOP #RHOPReunion pic.twitter.com/4EIuXTTWvi
— Is BITCH better? (@JunkiesReality) January 31, 2023
“There was no affair. He communicated with her — which he shouldn’t have — and that was it,” said Robyn. “There was no relationship, no affair, no dating, and nothing physical.”
As you can imagine, people found the entire thing hard to believe and they blasted the housewife for “hiding” the scandal from fans.
During a sitdown with Andy Cohen, she was asked by the Bravo boss, “How do you stay silent [about this] throughout the season?” to which she replied;
“I was waiting for Karen [Huger] to bring it up but she sat there and barely said anything.”
Andy also asked her if she only feels like she has to disclose personal info while #RHOP cameras are rolling, and Robyn denied that while noting that there was nothing to discuss because it was not an issue at present.
Still, Andy brought up a valid point and noted that the indiscretion was relevant because it tied into the Dixon’s delayed wedding.
Robyn pushed back however and brought Karen Huger’s name into the mix, again.
“Given all the speculation about why it took so long to have the wedding and given that one of the true reasons is you had to deal with this hiccup, that is a reason to bring it up,” said Andy who also noted that Robyn’s been constantly asked about her wedding.
“Ummm—from Karen?” asked the housewife. “‘She was the only one who was like when you getting married? When you getting married?'”
“I mean, there’s two people involved here so I do have to take in consideration that being on the show is not easy for the men, and I have never put any of the men on blast like that,” said Robyn while Andy noted that Robyn accused Karen [Huger] of cheating thus making her husband Ray”collateral damage.”
Most recently, Juan Dixon told his wife that he doesn’t care what anyone has to say about his headline-making scandal.
“People gonna think what they want,” said the former Coppin State basketball coach.
Kourtney & Kim Kardashian Have A Sinister Sisterly Spat During The Kardashians Season 4 Premiere
Watchers of Hulu’s Kardashians got a hearty helping of drama during the season 4 premiere.
A looming feud between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian was reignited over Kim becoming the creative director for a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Milan. In season 3, Kourtney complained that the looks were too similar to the theme of her wedding and said that she felt like her sister “used her wedding as a business opportunity” to book the campaign.
Kim said in the new season that she thought the entire thing was water under the bridge–that is until both of them watched their drama play out on camera.
“Then we were over it. We had fun. You saw we did that Christmas album. We talked it out. Everything had been fine,” said Kim in a confessional.
“And then, we watched the edits for our show. And I start hearing what she’s saying about me, and she hears what I’m saying about her. And then we get mad all over again. It brings up so many… so many feelings.”
The Daily Mail reported that Kourtney said in her own confessional;
“I think last season was really hard. What’s harder than living it in real time is watching it back in the edit, which isn’t a natural way of living. So my whole family is going on a trip to Cabo, but three days earlier, before the trip, Kim and I have this heated phone call.”
Then footage aired of Kim calling Kourtney to invite her to Milan for the launch of her Dolce campaign. The invitation however spiraled into chaos as a nasty spat ensued.
talk is cheap. stream season 4 of #TheKardashians september 28 on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/X0EfWTt5rD
— The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu) September 22, 2023
The two started off cordial before Kourtney alleged that Kim “wanted it” [it being an opportunity to work with Dolce & Gabanna] for herself.
“I think it was what you saw at the wedding, cause no one had any interest before that,” said Kourtney. “I think it’s that you saw this thing that was mine and that wasn’t yours and that you wanted it, you took it and made it bigger.”
Kim countered that the looks at her wedding “weren’t her style” and that caused Kourtney to go off.
“It’s not about the clothes!” said the eldest Kardashian sister.
“You’re talking about the bulls***t details cause it’s all your egotistical selfish mind can think about. You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy. You complained from the second you got there, till the second you left. That’s what it’s about. Forget about you couldn’t be happy, you couldn’t be happy for me. You couldn’t be happy that I was the center of attention and you weren’t.”
To that, Kim asked, “What is it that you feel so low of me?” and Kourtney asked if she wasn’t to “dig deep” on the issue before she alleged that Kim wasn’t even happy for her at her wedding.
“No I want you to dig deep and figure out why you hate me so much and why you’re so angry with me because all of this never happened,” Kim insisted. “I was so happy for you!”
She added that she believes Kourtney has a “serious vendetta” against her and the family.
“You hate us, you’re a different person, we all talk about it,” said Kim.
“Because I don’t need you guys anymore. I don’t need to be a part of it,” replied Kourtney.
Things then continued to go left when Kim brought up Kourtney’s friends who she says vent to her about Kourtney via a group chat called “not Kourtney.”
Kourtney angrily replied;
Do you think I want to be a part of that?!”
Kourtney ultimately ended with a dig at the Kardashians and her little sis in particular whom she called a “witch” that she “hates.”
“I have a happy life, and the happiness comes when I get the f**k away from you guys, specifically you,” said Kourtney.
Kim and Kourtney stay eating each other tf up 😭😭😭😭😭😭✌️✌️#TheKardashians pic.twitter.com/MWeDqRnQLm
— SHEA FROM THE BAY (@SheaFromTheBay) September 28, 2023
#RHOA Divorce Drama: Drew & Ralph Recapped Ending Their Marriage Before Cousin Courtney Makes Making Messy Comments
During the Real Housewives of Atlanta’s season 15 finale, Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman’s divorce was spotlighted.
The two both filed paperwork to end their marriage on the same day within 61 minutes of each other, and both alleged that the other had been unfaithful.
After attending counseling sessions that went absolutely nowhere, Ralph and Drew filed separately and spoke on the split during confessionals with #RHOA producers.
While filming with the production crew Drew continuously broke down in tears and alleged that her husband slept with other women.
“I lost my voice in the marriage and I allowed things that no woman should allow,” said Drew. “I allowed him to have innaapropiate relationships with women, I allowed Tampa,” said Drew referring to her husband’s mysterious season one dissapearance.
As for Ralph, he said that he asked for a divorce but declined to divulge details at the advice of his lawyer. He also declined to address Drew’s allegations that he cheated.
During the episode, viewers also watched Drew realize in real-time that Mimi Faust alleged that she was dating her ex Ty Young whom Ralph hinted she cheated with.
“That is just so low,” said Drew about the rumor.
“Ty and Drew, they have a friendship together,” said Ralph about his wife’s rumored affair. “That’s pretty much as far as I can actually say.”
Drew and Ralph speaks out after news broke out about them getting divorce as season 15 of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta closes. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/7W6HYxdO1s
— OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) August 28, 2023
Later in the episode, Ralph’s alleged cousin Courtney Rhodes weighed in on the drama and made messy comments.
“I had heard she’s a good time, she’s bisexual, so I just asked Ralph [about Drew],” said Courtney in a #RHOA confessional. “It’s no secret, she has fun with girls too and he’s aware of it.”
Courtney went on to allege that Drew visited Ty Young in Texas, something that Drew actually confirmed in the #RHOA reunion trailer.
“I know that Ralph has a lot of the discovery,” said Courtney mentioning alleged evidence of the two women dating that Ralph will use in divorce proceedings.
Then after Courtney thought her microphone was off, she gave up more alleged dirt on Drew and alleged that the actress wanted Ralph to adopt her son Josiah for shady reasons.
As previously reported Ralph announced that he reversed his plan to adopt the boy after discussing the matter with the child’s biological father.
“I have pictures of them on my phone but I wasn’t gonna say that on camera,” said Courtney about Ty and Drew when she thought she was no longer being recorded. “Now we see why she was pushing so hard for that adoption,” she added. “Because she was like, ‘adopt this child so I can go bein my gay lover relationship and you pay the bills!'”
Courtney caught on a hot mic spilling all the tea about Drew & Ty’s alleged relationship. My jaw hit the floor! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/cLVbksHs5f
— Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) August 28, 2023
<
The Ladies Of “Married To Medicine” Act Like Mean Girls & Ice Out Quad During A Napa Valley Trip
One of the wildest reality TV moments of 2023 just aired on television.
During Married To Medicine season 10, the ladies confronted Miss Quad over past statements she made about the group while questioning her commitment to the friendship circle.
The ladies also alleged that Quad often goes M.I.A. and refuses to take accountability for her actions, something she countered that she tried to do with a failed “resurrection” co-orchestrated by Married To Medicine newbie Phaedra Parks.
During the fiasco at a funeral home, Quad made a dramatic entrance by rising out of a casket and agreed to let bygones be bygones within the group; only for her efforts to fall apart amid a back-and-forth with co-star Toya Bush-Harris.
Later during a trip to Napa Valley, Quad admitted to all of the ladies; Toya Bush-Harris Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, (her husband’s new wife) Lateasha “Sweet Tea” Lunceford, Dr. Alicia, and Phaedra Parks, Quad admitted that her connection the group to them was weak.
“There was not a safe space for me,” said Quad explaining why she retreated from the ladies and was “emotionally restrained.”
“Well then what I have to ask is, ‘What has changed?'” asked Dr. Simone. “Why continue hanging around that group?”
“I want to change that,” said Quad. “I want to just be good to y’all and y’all be good to me. Right now at this moment I don’t have an emotion connection” she added.
Things then spiraled from there as Dr. Heavenly Kimes entered the chat.
Dr. Heavenly Kimes Outed Phaedra Parks For Quad Comments, Accused Quad Of Being A “User”
During the tense convo, Heavenly outed Phaedra, who was seemingly Quad’s good girlfriend, for saying that she was “definitely not” going to bring Quad on the trip to Napa.
She also said that the attorney shadily changed her flight so she wouldn’t have to travel with her, which Phaedra admitted to.
“I was not gonna keep inviting you to stuff if you were gonna bring that energy here,” said the #RHOA alum matter of factly.
Heavenly then accused Quad of being a “user.”
“You use people Quad,” said the dentist. “You didn’t call me at all until she said she wasn’t gonna bring you on the trip. I need you to own that you said these things—my point is you a user,” she added.
Of course I’ve reached out!…. she doesn’t respond until. She needs me! I do feel bad for her. But damn. She did this https://t.co/OodkF1eqXw
— Dr. Heavenly (@Dr_Heavenly) December 18, 2023
First off I was never going to be out of the group … if I needed. My job honestly I would act like it. I do feel really bad for Quad but honestly she did this to herself! https://t.co/zkG1AILOKY
— Dr. Heavenly (@Dr_Heavenly) December 18, 2023
Elsewhere in the convo she was told that she was coming off as “disingenuous” and “opportunistic” amid hints that she disappeared from the group until cameras started rolling.
“How do we trust the words that coming out of your moth when they’re not backed by their actions?” asked Toya. “You can’t talk about my husband and then you turned around and said we would rob the neighborhood. My family and me were going through torture, ” she added.
“Well, have been in the same boat, this has been not a cake walk for me,” replied Quad.
“Quad, you playing the victim,” countered Heavenly. “You not owning s***.”
Ultimately the ladies came to a unanimous decision that Quad was no longer welcome on the trip.
“We have decided that none of us have an emotional connection with you,” said Dr. Simone to Quad. “It’s just not gonna work. We’re gonna ask you to leave this trip.”
“Well, wasn’t expecting that, I really hate that this is where we are,” responded the reality star looking crestfallen.” I was hoping I would get the opportunity to show you all idfferently, it hurst me that we are what we are.”
#RHOP’s “Sesame Street” Skirmish Goes Viral
Although it technically didn’t air on television, a fight involving friends of the Real Housewives of Potomac was a wild reality TV (related) moment that blew up on social media.
Back in July, footage surfaced of new friend of the show Keiana Stewart getting in an all-out brawl with former friend of the show Deborah Williams.
Williams, who was featured last season being compared to a Sesame Street character by Candiace Dillard Bassett, was apparently at the event to support her friend Ashley Darby when the altercation happened.
Exclusive: #RHOP Friends Deborah And Keiana Brawl At Season 8 Filming https://t.co/DpEIUTp6hx
— TV Deets (@tvdeets) July 14, 2023
TV Deets reported that housewife Candiace Dillard Bassett was confronting Deborah about her previous allegations that her husband Chris Bassett flirted with her when Keiana got in the middle of the argument.
Things then escalated and a nasty fight ensued.
TMZ released footage of Keiana and Deborah brawling after Debora tossed a drink Candiace’s way.
According to the police report obtained by the publication, Candiace told police someone threw a drink at her while Keiana said that she was hit in the forehead with a glass before getting pulled down in the physical altercation.
The video from the fight shows Candiace picking up a bottle before Keiana and Deborah throw punches. Keiana is seen shunning Deborah for throwing a drink before she’s hit in the head with a glass.
From there things escalated and one of Deborah’s friends who was wearing yellow pulled Keiana down by her hair.
An absolutely insane fight went down between friends of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" cast members… https://t.co/3O1mA054Fo pic.twitter.com/RH8V5JVnqq
— TMZ (@TMZ) July 14, 2023
Deborah then went on to taunt Keiana about being taken away in an ambulance after the fight.
Deborah has a message for Keiana. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/6mOT7acfWu
— TV Deets (@tvdeets) July 15, 2023
