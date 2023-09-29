There’s some separation news to report regarding the Real Housewives of Potomac and it involves Mia Thornton.

TV Deets reports that the housewife who was seen discussing meeting with a divorce attorney in the season 8 trailer, is “amicably” separated from her husband, Gordon.

“Mia Thornton and her husband Gordon have been separated for months,” host Brett Staffen said on the Friday, September 29 episode of the TV Deets Podcast. “This is not a new separation, they have been separated for months and are, in essence, living separate lives.”

Exclusive Details: #RHOP's Gordon And Mia Thornton Have Been Separated "For Months" https://t.co/BpyrqCrqgU — TV Deets (@tvdeets) September 29, 2023

Steffen goes on to add that Gordon “doesn’t necessarily want his marriage to end” but he might not be able to stop it.

“I don’t know if Gordon is going to be able to prevent that from happening but it is amicable in the sense that Gordon wants to make it work and Gordon wants to get along with Mia.”

The #RHOP cast and their husbands were reportedly kept in the dark about the couple’s separation and discovered that Mia was considering divorce after watching the show’s new trailer. The season 8 promo also included a line featuring Mia saying that she “might have” married her hubby for his money.

#rhop Mia: I think you married Michael for his money.

Ashley: 😯Did you marry Gordon for his money?!😠

Mia: I might have 🤭 https://t.co/eEzXiuZfpg pic.twitter.com/BU6w0fZjyH — Sailor Goon (@TooXquisite) September 28, 2023

So far neither Mia nor Gordon have commented on the separation reports.

Despite their alleged separation, Mia wished her husband a happy birthday on September 17.

“Cheers to 71 years around the Sun 🥂 Happy Birthday, My G!” wrote the housewife.

The couple has been married for nearly 11 years and share two children, Jeremiah and Juliana.

Interestingly enough, Mia’s #RHOP season 8 bio hinted at marriage trouble.

Hit the flip for that.