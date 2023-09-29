There’s some separation news to report regarding the Real Housewives of Potomac and it involves Mia Thornton.
TV Deets reports that the housewife who was seen discussing meeting with a divorce attorney in the season 8 trailer, is “amicably” separated from her husband, Gordon.
“Mia Thornton and her husband Gordon have been separated for months,” host Brett Staffen said on the Friday, September 29 episode of the TV Deets Podcast. “This is not a new separation, they have been separated for months and are, in essence, living separate lives.”
Exclusive Details: #RHOP's Gordon And Mia Thornton Have Been Separated "For Months" https://t.co/BpyrqCrqgU
— TV Deets (@tvdeets) September 29, 2023
Steffen goes on to add that Gordon “doesn’t necessarily want his marriage to end” but he might not be able to stop it.
“I don’t know if Gordon is going to be able to prevent that from happening but it is amicable in the sense that Gordon wants to make it work and Gordon wants to get along with Mia.”
The #RHOP cast and their husbands were reportedly kept in the dark about the couple’s separation and discovered that Mia was considering divorce after watching the show’s new trailer. The season 8 promo also included a line featuring Mia saying that she “might have” married her hubby for his money.
Mia: I think you married Michael for his money.
Ashley: 😯Did you marry Gordon for his money?!😠
Mia: I might have 🤭 https://t.co/eEzXiuZfpg pic.twitter.com/BU6w0fZjyH
— Sailor Goon (@TooXquisite) September 28, 2023
So far neither Mia nor Gordon have commented on the separation reports.
Despite their alleged separation, Mia wished her husband a happy birthday on September 17.
“Cheers to 71 years around the Sun 🥂 Happy Birthday, My G!” wrote the housewife.
The couple has been married for nearly 11 years and share two children, Jeremiah and Juliana.
Interestingly enough, Mia’s #RHOP season 8 bio hinted at marriage trouble.
Hit the flip for that.
Mia Thornton And Gordon Thornton Will Be Shown On #RHOP Season 8 Dealing With The Loss Of Their CEO Titleship
Mia’s official #RHOP season 8 bio notes that she and Gordon “have been through it this past year” and are dealing with the loss of their CEO titleship in the Joint chiropractor clinics.
The huge career change has caused a rift between them.
“The mounting tension has caused her to seek a divorce lawyer but, not ready to give up, she gives couples therapy a try,” reads Mia’s bio.
This comes after she took to Instagram last year to solicit prayers while claiming that her husband’s brothers “robbed [them] of everything [they] own.”
A devastated Mia alleged that Gordon’s siblings “recently revoked his access to the company bank account” while the two were “out of the country.”
“I’ve since learned that my salary will no longer continue past this next payroll cycle due to my unwavering loyalty to Gordon,” wrote the housewife per Page Six which captured a screenshot of the deleted post.
“Gordon and I built this company from the ground up and brought on family members since 2013 never would think that after a decade of building generational wealth and opportunities would end up being taken from us overnight. IF YOU CAN’T TRUST FAMILY, WHO CAN YOU TRUST? MY HEART IS COMPLETELY EMPTY.”
Are you surprised by the alleged Mia Thornton and Gordon Thornton separation news?
Continue Slideshow
-
Who Wins The Jollof Wars? #SavorTheCulture Gets A Taste Of Senegal's OG Recipe From Brooklyn's Café Rue Dix
-
#SavorTheCulture Char & Deveen Dive Into Plantain Destination, BunNan BK
-
Way Too Gone: Messiest Reactions To Jeezy Filing For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
The Internet Is Going NUTS Over Paul Wall’s Transformation Into Seasoned Silver Fox Paulden Wallinski
-
Meagan The 'Missus?' Here's Why Jonathan Majors & Meagan Good Sparked Speculation They Got Huckleberry Hitched
-
Mercury Is Microbraiding: Social Media Explodes Over Teyana Taylor’s Split From Iman Shumpert
-
Break-In AND A Break-Up? Tamar Braxton Says She 'Isn't Safe With Anyone' After Robbery, Sparks Jeremy 'JR' Robinson Split Speculation
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.