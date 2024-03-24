Bossip Video

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish claims to be living a sober lifestyle after her recent DUI arrest. However, she admits being sober isn’t all her decision.

Haddish joined the Conversation with Amanda de Cadenet podcast on Mar. 22, 2024. They discussed the arrest and its aftermath. The comedian stated that she hadn’t drunk or smoked weed in 72 days. The podcast host congratulated her, but Tiffany Haddish claims that it wasn’t hard for her. She stated she didn’t indulge in those activities often to begin with.

Even if the controversial comedy queen easily cut out weed and alcohol, she didn’t exactly make this decision all on her own. The 44-year-old claims a judge court ordered her to abstain from substances. Still, she states that she was not under the influence when she was arrested.

Tiffany Haddish’s DUI Arrests

According to TMZ, Haddish’s most recent arrest took place in November 2023 when police officers found her sleeping in her car. They also noted her car parked awkwardly and blocking traffic, leading them to believe she was drunk. The Girls Trip actress claims she was driving while tired. She opted out of fighting the DUI to save herself unnecessary stress.

Tiffany Haddish pleaded no contest to the lesser charge of a vehicle code violation, as the DUI charges were dropped. The November arrest was her second run-in with the law regarding drinking and driving. Police also arrest Haddish in January 2022 in Georgia for suspicion of driving while under the influence.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Haddish is taking steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again.

“I am going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries,” she stated.

And it looks like the Haddish really does “keep her promises” about sobriety these days and we love to see it!