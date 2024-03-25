Bossip Video

Metro Boomin is urging fans to just “enjoy the music” instead of alleging that Drake and his What A Time To Be Alive collaborator Future are beefing over a voluptuous vixen from Miami’s Booby Trap strip club.

With the release of Metro Boomin and Future’s collaborative project, We Don’t Trust You, the hip-hop community is in shambles. The album not only includes a Drake and J. Cole diss from Kendrick Lamar, but it also starts with Future calling Drake “his number one fan” while accusing him of sneak dissing.

Fellow rappers switching up their feelings about him is something Drake has experienced his entire career, but his relationship with Future was seemingly different.

Together the duo has had No. 1 singles, projects and tours, which prompted fans to try to piece together their issues.

Internet detectives wasted no time getting to work and created the narrative the fall out was allegedly over a BBL bandit from Miami’s Booby Trap strip club.

According to Complex, Metro Boomin joined the conversation to tell fans to just enjoy the show and stop the assumptions.

While Metro implied that the narrative is untrue, we still have our doubts.

We’ve seen wars start over women, so an iconic hip-hop duo splitting over a mutual interest wouldn’t be surprising.

Now, we’ll just have to wait and see if Drake makes the big reveal and discloses what pulled him and Future apart.