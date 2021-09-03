Bossip Video

Drake takes aim at Kanye West and Swizz Beats, but he keeps it professional by dedicating his album to slain model Mercedes Morr.

Drake’s long awaited album, Certified Lover Boy, was finally was released for everyone’s ears to consume. After a small delay, the album flooded Twitter and Instagram with captions that everyone will use for the rest of the year. For the most part Drake was on his “he definitely can’t trust those rap guys and I’m sleeping with everyone” energy. But after that, he was sending those headshots he promised on his SirusXM show.

Last year, Drake and Swizz Beats had a little dust up for seemingly no reason, when Swizz called Drake a “p**sy.” On the track “You Only Live Twice,” Drake addressed Swizz and, well…you can just read it below.

Unthinkable when I think of the way these niggas been actin’

Yeah, I never did you nothin’ and you play like we family, huh?

Next thing, you wanna shoot me down, it can’t be love

Not sure where you was tryna send it, it can’t be up

That day you sounded like a bitch, you fancy, huh?

Drake forgives, but he doesn’t forget, and the boy has been waiting to address everything. When he released the the tracklist, the track that stood out the most was “7AM On Bridle Path.” His timestamp records always have all the bars and heads shots and we knew they would mostly be coming for Kanye due to him posting Drake’s address and reportedly ‘hunting’ his release date.

You over there in denial, we not neck and neck

It’s been a lot of years since we seen you comin’ correct

Man, fuck a “Respectfully,” I just want my respect

They tried to label me mean, I say what I mean

People that could’ve stayed on the team

They played in-between

Clouds is hanging over you now, ’cause I’m reigning supreme

Some of these niggas say what they mean, it ain’t what it seems

Had to pull my niggas out the mud like I’m trainin’ Marines

You niggas hot to them little kids, you ain’t famous to me

Told you I’m aimin’ straight for the head, not aiming to please

I could give a fuck about who designing your sneakers and tees

Have somebody put you on a Gildan, you play with my seed

Trust me, there’s some shit you really gotta come see to believe

That’s why your people not believers, they all leavin’ ya

That’s why you buyin’ into the hype that the press feedin’ ya

You know the fourth level of jealousy is called media

Isn’t that an ironic revelation?

Give that address to your driver, make it your destination

‘Stead of just a post out of desperation

While his bars for Swizz had a stench of disgust, the bars for Ye seem more disappointed and had Drake questioning why they reconcile to always end up in the same situation. We’ll probably see Drake and Kanye mend fences sooner than later, but for everyone else, ig doesn’t seem likely.

Drake also dedicated the album to slain model Mercedes Morr, who was recently killed by a stalker recently, leaving her family searching for more answers.