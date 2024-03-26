Federal agents mad cuz he’s flagrant?

Social media is ABLAZE over feds are raiding Diddy’s homes in Los Angeles and Miami in connection to an ongoing investigation into sex trafficking.

Justin Combs going up to Diddy room to tell him law enforcement is downstairs: https://t.co/51IReaWlBy pic.twitter.com/f2BRLMf0ce — 𝒮𝒾𝑒. (@Cindtrillella) March 25, 2024

According to Fox 11, federal raids occurred at Diddy’s house in L.A.’s Holmby Hills neighborhood and his home in Miami, adding that its SkyFOX helicopter captured footage of federal agents conducting their investigation at his home.

Diddy’s sons, Justin Combs and Christian Combs, could also be seen in handcuffs at the home registered to Bad Boys Films along with one of Combs’ daughters.

Citing a source familiar with the investigation, NBC News reported that three women and a man have been interviewed and three other interviews are scheduled about allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and the solicitation and distribution of illegal narcotics and firearms.

As expected, TMZ jumped into the media frenzy and released a statement from a rep for Homeland Security Investigations.

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners,” reads the statement. We will provide further information as it becomes available.”

The outlet also obtained footage of Diddy pacing around the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport while holding a phone amid the raids on his home and unverified reports that his private jet landed in Antigua.

#Diddy tried to tell us how this story would end in 97. pic.twitter.com/DsGdcOBn6E — Sean. (@Melanism) March 26, 2024

This shocking development comes after his ex Cassie Ventura sued and accused him of rape, sex trafficking, and abuse back in November.

She alleged that he plied her with drugs and alcohol, savagely beat her, and forced her to have sex with male prostitutes during filmed “freak-offs” for nearly a decade.

In the suit, the “Me & U” singer also alleged that, in 2018, Diddy forced his way into her home and raped her.

Cassie and Diddy settled just one day after the singer filed her suit which triggered more legal woes for the embattled Hip-Hop icon who denies all allegations against him.

