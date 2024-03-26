Bad Boys 4 Life!
Everyone’s favorite Bad Boys are BACK for more Miami mayhem in the latest installment of Sony Pictures’ hit Action-Comedy franchise that takes a sharp left turn when Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett find themselves on the run from a dangerous threat.
Check out the explosive trailer below:
The highly anticipated fourquel reunites Will Smith, 55, and Martin Lawrence, 58, for another beat-’em-up, blow-’em-up blockbuster nearly 30 years after the original 1995 film that launched both actors into superstardom.
“We back in this thang!!” @BadBoys: Ride or Die in theaters June 7th!! Y’all aren’t ready for this one,” wrote Smith wrote in an Instagram post featuring the action-packed trailer.
In an interview with Complex‘s Speedy Morman, Smith, who continues to rebuild his image after the now-infamous Oscars slap, opened up about about a variety of topics including his thoughts on the meaning of life.
“That’s a big one. Even the concept of the meaning of life, is your mind trying to fathom the unfathomable,” said Smith.
Elsewhere in the interview, Martin makes a surprise appearance to promote the film while cracking jokey-jokes with his self-described ‘brother’ Will. At one point, they showed love to DJ Khaled The Actor who took his role in the film very seriously.
According to the actors, Khaled (who plays a shady butcher named Manny with ties to Miami’s crime world) arrived ready to work and even engaged in method acting.
“Khaled was doing full method acting,” said Smith. “He was, like, in character walking to set and all of that. He took it real serious *laughs* yea, but he’s fun to have on set.”
Check out the full interview below:
Directed by Adil & Bilall, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, and Tasha Smith with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano.
Bad Boys: Ride Or Die hits theaters June 7 and already has social media buzzing. Check out some reactions on the flip.
The evolution of “Reggie”.
He really stuck around.
We love Reggie 🤣#BadBoys pic.twitter.com/uw8qsmmG9T
— kowboy kary
White America is still working hard to cancel Will Smith so I feel like we should all go see Bad Boys 4 as a family.
— gentrified hoodlum
I have just been informed the THIRD one is called Bad Boys 4 life https://t.co/FxbiKHGNXM pic.twitter.com/lpoWX59K16
— Himmy Hardaway
If it has “Bad Boys” or “Rush Hour” in the title … I’m going to be in the theater every time.
— Barry Wayne Jr. 🐻
