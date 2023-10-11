Wait, WHAT???

Social media is ABLAZE over Jada Pinkett Smith‘s bombshell reveal that she and husband Will Smith have been separated for SEVEN years in the latest shocking development from most polarizing marriage saga in Hollywood.

In a now-viral clip from her upcoming NBC News prime-time special with Hoda Kotb airing on October 13, the former Red Table Talk host reveals that she and Smith have been living “completely separate lives” since 2016.

At this very moment, the two of them are still legally married but Pinkett Smith explained that she and Will are no longer romantically together and haven’t been for a long time.

“It was not a divorce on paper,” Kotb clarifies. “Right,” Pinkett Smith says. “…but it was a divorce,” Kotb replies. “Divorce,” Pinkett Smith insists.

When Hoda asks why the couple hadn’t gone public with their relationship status before now, Pinkett Smith says it came down to “just not being ready yet.”

As for what led to the relationship’s demise, there’s not one clear answer (yet).

“Why it fractured…that’s a lot of things,” the actress explains. “By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Jada, who married Will in 1997, went on to say that while she has actually considered a legal divorce, she’s simply never been able to go through with it.

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce,” Pinkett Smith says. “We will work through… whatever, I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Will and Jada’s marriage continues to be a hot topic after the infamous “entanglement” era with August Alsina and the couple’s subsequent Red Table Talk interview about it in 2020.

During the episode, Smith and Pinkett Smith confirmed they had been “going through a very difficult time” before August entered into the picture.

“I was done with your a**,” said Smith in the episode. “Yeah, you kicked me to the curb,” Pinkett Smith responded. “We broke up.”

Naturally, social media exploded with jokes and dug up those pesky rumors about Will allegedly entangling with Suicide Squad and Focus co-star Margot Robbie who trended after Jada’s reveal.

