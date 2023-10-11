Wait, WHAT???
Social media is ABLAZE over Jada Pinkett Smith‘s bombshell reveal that she and husband Will Smith have been separated for SEVEN years in the latest shocking development from most polarizing marriage saga in Hollywood.
In a now-viral clip from her upcoming NBC News prime-time special with Hoda Kotb airing on October 13, the former Red Table Talk host reveals that she and Smith have been living “completely separate lives” since 2016.
At this very moment, the two of them are still legally married but Pinkett Smith explained that she and Will are no longer romantically together and haven’t been for a long time.
“It was not a divorce on paper,” Kotb clarifies.
“Right,” Pinkett Smith says.
“…but it was a divorce,” Kotb replies.
“Divorce,” Pinkett Smith insists.
When Hoda asks why the couple hadn’t gone public with their relationship status before now, Pinkett Smith says it came down to “just not being ready yet.”
As for what led to the relationship’s demise, there’s not one clear answer (yet).
“Why it fractured…that’s a lot of things,” the actress explains. “By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”
Jada, who married Will in 1997, went on to say that while she has actually considered a legal divorce, she’s simply never been able to go through with it.
“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce,” Pinkett Smith says. “We will work through… whatever, I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”
Will and Jada’s marriage continues to be a hot topic after the infamous “entanglement” era with August Alsina and the couple’s subsequent Red Table Talk interview about it in 2020.
Queen Latifah was the first to know about Will & Jada separating pic.twitter.com/eI7EGy3n8U
— DeMarko (@freakymarko) October 11, 2023
During the episode, Smith and Pinkett Smith confirmed they had been “going through a very difficult time” before August entered into the picture.
The look on Will Smith Face During this interview with Jada is hilarious😭 pic.twitter.com/ot8YvNdaXa
— NewMediaSports (@NewMediaSports_) October 11, 2023
“I was done with your a**,” said Smith in the episode.
“Yeah, you kicked me to the curb,” Pinkett Smith responded. “We broke up.”
Naturally, social media exploded with jokes and dug up those pesky rumors about Will allegedly entangling with Suicide Squad and Focus co-star Margot Robbie who trended after Jada’s reveal.
Will Smith really fumbled Margot Robbie for Bald Jada 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/raLZ0kIadQ
— Red ❤️🔥 (@RedLightning420) October 11, 2023
Margot Robbie and Will Smith. The couple that never happened. Here's a clip of them roasting each other. 😉 pic.twitter.com/niXjMqSlpT
— JUMBLE BAG (@JumbleBag) October 11, 2023
Will Smith should’ve just stayed with Margot Robbie at this rate even Dr umar would understand https://t.co/oLDpVboloT
— #2 (@DeOne___) October 11, 2023
Will be be copping Jada’s book on October 17? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over her latest bombshell on the flip.
Jada Pinkett finally free to have sex with the ghost of Tupac after seperating from Will Smith pic.twitter.com/MKv4yA1OYG
— Wiresbrg (@Wiresbrg) October 11, 2023
Jada Pinkett reveals she has actually never met Will Smith pic.twitter.com/nKCz67jzay
— Steven Castillo (@STEEEZUSCHRIST) October 11, 2023
Queen Latifah was the first to know about Will & Jada separating pic.twitter.com/eI7EGy3n8U
— DeMarko (@freakymarko) October 11, 2023
It’s like Jada Shakur Alsina Pinkett Smith thinks of a different way to play in Will’s face.
— Nurse Bae ☤ 🧠🫀🫁🥼👠 (@CremedelaShem) October 11, 2023
Fumbled Margot Robbie
Slapped Chris Rock for nothing
Jada Pinkett loves Tupac more
Will Smith rn: pic.twitter.com/uph8rcxR9Q
— Memes On X (@MemesOnX_) October 11, 2023
So Will Smith smacked the shit out of Chris Rock over this joke and is not even together with Jada Pinkett 😭😭😭😭… this is embarrassing city boys down -1000 pic.twitter.com/l0SPqz4xsz
— Chombe (@Chombe1080) October 11, 2023
Continue Slideshow
I genuinely despise Jada Pinkett. I hope Will Smith gets up the courage to file for divorce. He should’ve wifed Margot Robbie when he had the chance. Bro fumbled so many baddies to end up with cheating black Cailou https://t.co/FAyM6SwaAl
— Philly Fanatic (@PhillyPhanaticv) October 11, 2023
Will Smith should’ve just stayed with Margot Robbie at this rate even Dr umar would understand https://t.co/oLDpVboloT
— #2 (@DeOne___) October 11, 2023
does will smith know this https://t.co/aDjFgPL0jc
— max nation supreme leader (@mlmferdinand) October 11, 2023
Jada Pinkett Smith when it comes to embarrassing Will Smith publicly pic.twitter.com/1oqieRE3VD
— 𝕶𝖍𝖞 ☄︎ (@xkhyamix) October 11, 2023
Me counting all the times Jada woke up and chose to embarrass will smith pic.twitter.com/99mSXHDhJ8
— Danny (@dannywontmiss) October 11, 2023
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Travis-Free Glow: Kayla Nicole's Hottest Thirst Traps On The Gram
-
Hall Of Horny: Rick Fox Seemingly Shoots Half-Court Shot At Brittany Renner After She Revealed Her Body Count, Sparks Hilarious Chaos
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
When The Mac & Cheese Touches The Yams: Ashanti & Mýa Remind Everyone That They’re 40-FINE In Viral Photo
-
Here’s What Happened When Jodie Turner-Smith Filed For Divorce From Joshua Jackson
-
'Heartbroken' Sexyy Red Confirms A Sex Tape Was Leaked Without Her Consent After Fans Accuse Her Of Dropping It To Distract From Her Trump Support
-
Nia Long Calls Out Ime Udoka's Alleged Mistress By Name While Blasting Boston Celtics For Exposing 2022 Cheating Scandal
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.