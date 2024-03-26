Bossip Video

We love Sheryl Underwood around here and just wanted to highlight another great instance of her showing grace and class.

Monday on The Talk hosts and guest co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler discussed Princess Kate’s recent health announcement.

Sigler, who is living with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), shares, “I have a sensitivity for Kate in this situation, obviously I wasn’t dealing with a global presence per say, but to come to terms with a health situation, to have to deal with your family and yourself and what your feelings are about it is deeply personal. And quite frankly, it’s nobody’s business until you’re ready to share. And for me, I lived with MS for 16 years until I felt like I was strong and in a place where I could share about it. I hope it’s a lesson for society in general, just because you’re a public figure, you don’t owe all of your information.”

Amanda Kloots responded saying, “Princess Kate, I feel like we owe her an apology. I feel like she was bullied into saying what she said.”

Sheryl Underwood added, “I felt ashamed…I contributed to the conversation. And I want to apologize to Princess Kate personally on my behalf…I want her to forgive me, because I am ashamed of myself and I’m a grown woman, and I should have had a little bit more discretion.”

We feel like it’s such a rarity for talk show hosts to express this kind of accountability. What say you? Do you think more hosts and journalists should operate with more discretion when they speculate on public figures?

The Talk airs daily on CBS. Check your local listings for the time!