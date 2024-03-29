DEIs done started somethin’
Black Twitter was back at it again with the brilliant shenanigans–this time, flipping racist ‘DEI’ dog whistle into a hilarious meme wave that drowned out an onslaught of racism aimed at Baltimore’s duly-elected Black Mayor Brandon Scott.
Everybody wanna be a DEI but don’t nobody wanna be a DEI ✊🏾 https://t.co/Vtr8X5KhDp pic.twitter.com/v9X5troBhi
— Sonya Olds Som (she/her/hers) 🖖🏾☔️ (@SonyaOldsSom) March 27, 2024
In the latest racist attack on a Black politician, right-wing bigots scampered to blame Baltimore’s tragic Francis Scott Key bridge collapse on its ‘DEI Mayor’ in their latest pathetic attempt to vilify policies aimed at diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).
“DEI” is basically just a stand-in for the N word now pic.twitter.com/AfkZygoRe8
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 26, 2024
As classy as he is qualified, Mayor Scott responded to the racist attacks in a now-viral interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott responds to being called the city’s “DEI mayor”
“What they mean by DEI, in my opinion, is duly elected incumbent.”pic.twitter.com/wnrxjNicW1
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 28, 2024
“Listen, I know and we all know and you know very well that Black men and young Black men in particular have been the boogeyman for those who are racist and think that only straight wealthy white men should have a say in anything,” said Scott who won his election with 70% of the vote.
“What they mean by DEI, in my opinion, is duly elected incumbent. We know what they want to say but they don’t have the courage to say the N-word.”
Naturally, Black Twitter assembled like Voltron to support Mayor Scott and reclaim the latest racist slur by replacing the n-word with DEI.
JAY-Z and Kelly Rowland vibing to “DEIs in Paris” while in a club in Japan. pic.twitter.com/vwaXgbHIsy
— 💎🍾 (@TheRocSupremacy) March 28, 2024
What happened next was another reminder of Black Twitter’s brilliance in the face of blatant racism, cowardly bigotry, and pervasive misinformation that continues to slither into every corner of the internet.
Someone just said don’t say DEI “with the hard I.” I’m done now. Our ability to flip anything is EVERYTHING.
— Blair LM Kelley, PhD (@profblmkelley) March 27, 2024
How are you DEIs feeling about the new go-to n-word? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious ‘DEI’ tweets and memes on the flip.
What they really want from a DEI?? #DEIs pic.twitter.com/am5kOk18j9
— Happy Wanderlust😎✈️ (@slgore76) March 27, 2024
I’m yo mama, I’m yo Daddy, I’m that DEI in the alley pic.twitter.com/YkC0LZbOmS
— Delroy Bendo (@Mt_KiliBenjaro) March 27, 2024
Pour a little out for the DEIs who ain't here.
— Miles Morales (@Like_H2O) March 27, 2024
Continue Slideshow
Rich DEI, poor DEI, house DEI, field DEI. Still DEI. https://t.co/WhkHQGsFba
— Anna (@itsafronomics) March 27, 2024
willie nelson with the DEIs next tour #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/GUEi73I08o
— deeply unserious siani (@_siyonce) March 29, 2024
DEIs With Attitude https://t.co/eJoweCC3c5
— Kristy Tillman (@KristyT) March 27, 2024
Ain't nobody dope as we #DEIs so fresh so clean
(So fresh and so clean clean) pic.twitter.com/nQGnGQzbQe
— Methuselah Honeysuckle (@dhoodson) March 27, 2024
Black people have already reclaimed DEI.
This is why I love us and this is why they hate us.
Cause all jokes aside, resilience is our inheritance. Stay pressed, bigots. 😌 pic.twitter.com/fJjJDm1GgI
— Renee (@PettyLupone) March 27, 2024
