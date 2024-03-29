Bossip Video

After being a target of Antonio Browns #CTESPN tweets Damar Hamlin blasts the unemployed baller for what he’s become.

Antonio Brown’s post-NFL life has been filled with a lot of tweeting and lawsuits. In his daily #CTESPN tweets he clowns random people who are still in the field putting in work. For the most part, people usually give him no attention yet he continues hoping and trying for a response.

According to TMZ, Damar Hamlin is the latest in AB’s crosshairs and isn’t taking it kindly.

“You just DM me on Monday? guess you playing lame games on twitter with my situation because I ain’t DM you back. I pray God don’t ever let me turn into a burnt out old head like you.. I used to look up to you damn near sh*t sad frfr. Talk bout a clone bring the real AB back! ðŸ¤¡ðŸ‘ŽðŸ¾”

Damar revealed he previously looked up to Antonio Brown and that the baller had been trying to reach out to him behind the scenes. Hamlin believes Brown is salty he has been ignoring his DM’s and he even showed the lengthy messages AB would send.

As expected AB responded in the most childish way possible and kept the joke going ignoring Damar’s honest response. Honestly, it’s a lost cause and the best course of action is to ignore #CTESPN and its creator.

Also, it’s likely he doesn’t run the account himself and a company handles the tweeting to create revenue.