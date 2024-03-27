Simon Guobadia is asking the court to block his soon-to-be ex-wife, Porsha Williams, from deleting her text message with a man named Kelvin Owusu-Ansah and her sister, Lauren Williams. The 59-year-old Nigerian businessman’s request comes as Porsha revealed in court documents that his criminal history and “questionable immigration” situation were the reasons why she decided to end their marriage.
Although Simon did not specify the reason behind his request, according to a newly filed petition obtained by Radar Online the businessman asked the court to prevent Porsha from deleting or destroying evidence of her text messages with a man named Kelvin Owusu-Ansah throughout their marriage.
He also asked for the court to block the housewife from deleting her text history with a woman named Karen McKinney and her younger sister, Lauren.
If the 42-year-old mother fails to “comply” with his demands, the entrepreneur suggested that the court inflict punishment on the #RHOA star.
“[Porsha] is further notified that a failure to comply with this notice may result in sanctions for any destruction or failures to preserve any such evidence, including without limitation adverse inferences against Petitioner at trial, sanctions, as well as an award of expenses and attorney fees necessitated by such conduct,” his notice stated.
Porsha Finally Revealed Why She Split From Simon In A New Court Filing
While the nature of Porsha’s text messages with Kelvin, Karen, and Lauren remains unclear, Porsha clarified her reason for divorcing Guobadia. Radar Online reports that as many suspected, it was indeed due to the businessman’s alleged nefarious past and immigration status.
According to the housewife’s new motion, she initiated the divorce when details about the Nigerian millionaire’s criminal history and “questionable immigration” situation came to light. The alarming allegations made her “question everything” about Simon’s past.
In February, a report alleged that Guobadia was allegedly fighting to obtain his U.S. citizenship and facing hurdles due to his “lengthy criminal past and his current fraudulent immigration status.”
All About The Tea obtained federal court documents that detailed the businessman’s “nefarious criminal activities” including multiple felonies, credit card fraud, bank fraud, identity theft, and a fake marriage to obtain a green card.
Porsha said all of the “allegations of fraud” and Simon’s “imminent threat of deportation” were affecting her mental health and “emotional well-being.”
Radar Online reports that in the new motion, Porsha said none of the information was ever disclosed to her despite her previously inquiring about Simon’s immigration status and criminal history.
According to the filing, before Porsha submitted her divorce paperwork in February, the Go Naked Hair co-founder sent Simon a message sharing how she felt about his alleged shady criminal history.
Hit the flip to see what Porsha said to her estranged husband.
Porsha Williams Reportedly Sent Simon A Text Explaining Why She Was Filing For Divorce
Radar Online shared a copy of the text that read;
“There are more than one or two reasons we are in this place and I’m forced to make this decision, I will make sure they are written and listed for you to See. There is nothing in this world that would have told me I would have to divorce you or that i would even contemplate leaving you even for a day. However what is between us rocks our foundation to the core.
The #RHOA vet added;
“I have always trusted you from day one when I took your hand and started on this journey. I’ve always stressed to you that I feel safe with you and how important for someone like me that is, i’ve also loved you through and through! But all of this shows me you have not cared for me the same and that is a huge problem. Your job is to protect PJ and I and you have not.”
The newly filed motion also includes a note from the reality star’s lawyer who said after she got news of Simon’s “checkered immigration history and status” Williams began to question his character, immigration, and business dealings.
“Petitioner did not wish to remain married to a stranger, and filed for divorce,” stated the lawyer.
Earlier this week, Porsha accused her ex-husband of changing the locks to their shared mansion in Georgia. In her new motion, the Bravolebrity asked the court to shut down Simon’s request to gain exclusive access to their home.
Porsha’s Sister Lauren Mocked Simon On Instagram
As Porsha and Simon go back and forth in court, the former’s sister is stepping in to throw shade at the latter.
In a since-deleted Instagram post, Lauren called out Simon for spreading “false” narratives about her sister amid their divorce.
“You might actually get that peach. You’re already leaking false stories. SMH,” Lauren penned. In the post which has been scrubbed from her Instagram, she also captioned it; “#SimonGuobadia.”
Is Porsha Williams' sister, Lauren Williams, throwing shade at Simon on Instagram? #RHOA pic.twitter.com/7NVyBjbjFB
— On The Go (@dawson_sha78851) March 27, 2024
Yikes! What do YOU think about the latest divorce drama between Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia?
