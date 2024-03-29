Bossip Video

Lisa Vanderpump has brought her businesses abroad for her latest unscripted series and we have a first look exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure!

Decadence and debauchery collide in Vanderpump Villa, a new unscripted docu-drama following Lisa Vanderpump’s hand-selected staff as they work, live, and play at an exclusive French estate: Chateau Rosabelle.

Each scintillating episode follows the elite staff as they try to provide luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime, Vanderpump-curated experiences for guests while dealing with rivalries, romances, and raucous misadventures that come from living and working together 24/7.

From firework-filled proposals and opulent events at the chateau to unbelievable excursions and outrageous confrontations in the French countryside, each day at the Chateau brings nonstop heartfelt, humorous, and heated moments, from staff and guests alike. All the while, Lisa evaluates whether this is the team to make her “pop up” experience a permanent reality and add to her ever-growing empire.

But will this unparalleled–yet unorthodox–crew be able to rise to the occasion and meet both the guests’ and Lisa’s great expectations?

We’re excited to watch — especially because this staff is a little more diverse than past shows about Lisa’s businesses. In the clip below we witness a moving exchange between Lisa and her melanated mixologist Andre Mitchell.

Hit the flip for more photos from the show as well as the trailer! Episodes 101-103 of Vanderpump Villa will debut on Hulu on Monday, April 1st.