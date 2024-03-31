Bossip Video

Beyoncé continues to teach us all a lesson in real Queen behavior by sending love and this surprise to K. Michelle.

Amid the release of her critically acclaimed country album, Cowboy Carter, she took the time to spread the love to singer K. Michelle. The Memphis-born songstress has been gearing up to fulfill her dream of releasing her first country album, so this gesture from Queen Bey is bigger than just peer-to-peer camaraderie.

The “Can’t Raise A Man” singer joyfully posted the lovely bouquet on Instagram saying,

“I’m so nervous about FINALLY getting to put out my first country album, and this just fueled the fire ðŸ”¥ I’m so motivated. Congratulations on another ICONIC ALBUM AND ERA. Look forward to seeing you soon. Do your thing Cowboy Carter @beyonce YOU ROCK. So much love and support 4u.”

Beyoncé’s note to K. Michelle also points out that they are both entering a genre that has long tried to exclude Black people.

I love what you’ve been doing and I know it’s not easy to enter a new space. Sending you positivity and respect.

Heavy on the respect!

K. Michelle debuted her country sound at the 57th annual CMA Awards last year alongside Best New Artist winner Jelly Roll. She received a standing ovation for her flawless performance of “Love Can Build A Bridge” and the internet was ablaze with praise as well.

Currently, K. Michelle is joining Trey Songz, Keyshia Cole and Jaheim during stops on The Love Hard Tour. She also announced that she’ll be performing her own music at this year’s CMA Fest under her new stage name “Puddin.”

Beyonce is all about sharing the spotlight with other Black women in country right now. She collaborated with Tanner Adell, Reyna Roberts, Brittany Spencer and Tiera Kennedy on the track “Blackbiird” from Cowboy Carter. She’s also introduced a new generation to the first Black woman to perform solo at the Grand Ole Opry, Linda Martell.

Since the release of the critically acclaimed offering, the Black country artists included on the project have seen a more than 200% increase in streaming numbers. The Beyonce effect is real!