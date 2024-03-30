Cowboy Carter is the whole kit and caboodle!

Social media is a’yammerin’ over Beyoncé‘s highly anticipated Cowboy Carter album that blended several genres into a culture-shifting smorgasbord of southern goodness with a shot of honey Whiskey.

The 27-track album features Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, and a slew of Black Country music stars including Shaboozey, Willie Jones, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts.

Bey’s youngest daughter, Rumi Carter, is also featured on the album, being credited on “PROTECTOR.”

The world-stopping superstar first teased the album when she dropped its two lead singles, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES,” on Super Bowl Sunday.

With the unexpected 2-pack, she made history the first Black female artist to reach No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 1 on the Hot 100 Chart with a Country song.

“This album took over five years,” Beyoncé said in a press release. “It’s been really great to have the time and the grace to be able to take my time with it. I was initially going to put Cowboy Carter out first, but with the pandemic, there was too much heaviness in the world. We wanted to dance. We deserved to dance. But I had to trust God’s timing.”

As expected, the Hive galloped into formation over the buzzy release that wrangled up all sorts of hilarious shenanigans across the internet.

How are you feelin’ about Cowboy Carter? What’s your fave song (right now)? Tell us down below and peep the best (and funniest) reactions to Cowboy Carter on the flip.