Cowboy Carter is the whole kit and caboodle!
Social media is a’yammerin’ over Beyoncé‘s highly anticipated Cowboy Carter album that blended several genres into a culture-shifting smorgasbord of southern goodness with a shot of honey Whiskey.
The 27-track album features Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Linda Martell, and a slew of Black Country music stars including Shaboozey, Willie Jones, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, Tiera Kennedy, and Reyna Roberts.
Bey’s youngest daughter, Rumi Carter, is also featured on the album, being credited on “PROTECTOR.”
The world-stopping superstar first teased the album when she dropped its two lead singles, “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES,” on Super Bowl Sunday.
With the unexpected 2-pack, she made history the first Black female artist to reach No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart and No. 1 on the Hot 100 Chart with a Country song.
“This album took over five years,” Beyoncé said in a press release. “It’s been really great to have the time and the grace to be able to take my time with it. I was initially going to put Cowboy Carter out first, but with the pandemic, there was too much heaviness in the world. We wanted to dance. We deserved to dance. But I had to trust God’s timing.”
As expected, the Hive galloped into formation over the buzzy release that wrangled up all sorts of hilarious shenanigans across the internet.
Yee…and I can’t stress this enough, haw. #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/rxDMgQTcCB
— ✨Super Sailor DEI✨ (@OhHeyDJ) March 29, 2024
How are you feelin’ about Cowboy Carter? What’s your fave song (right now)? Tell us down below and peep the best (and funniest) reactions to Cowboy Carter on the flip.
Beyoncé in her version of Jolene😭 pic.twitter.com/wxbM2g9ojc
— ShayFobic (@bbeyfobic) March 29, 2024
Beyoncé: Jolene I’m still a Creole banjee bitch from Louisiana, Don't try me.
Dolly in the studio: pic.twitter.com/iMtf7krq5B
— 𐚁 cozy 𐚁 (@cowgirl4bey) March 29, 2024
willie nelson with the DEIs next tour #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/GUEi73I08o
— deeply unserious siani (@_siyonce) March 29, 2024
Beyoncé and Dolly when they catch Jolene pic.twitter.com/koYFT4sWQ0
— HoochieDaddy (@philly_born92_) March 29, 2024
me digging up the beatles so they can listen to beyoncé’s cover of blackbird pic.twitter.com/HnmUN57aAH
— wiLL (@willfulchaos) March 29, 2024
Beyoncé: Jolene I’m still a Creole banjee bitch from Louisiana, Don't try me. pic.twitter.com/Q6TszGHWjm
— Wen B. (@jus_wb) March 29, 2024
I’m at that next Beyoncé concert pic.twitter.com/CMbTCRRweW
— Big Hollywood (@ChefWaites) March 29, 2024
NOT HER DOING FULL ON CHOREO IN FRONT OF BEYONCÉ LMFAOOO ICONIC😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/KhVmKfjhKt
— 𝗱𝗮𝗻𝗻𝘆🫧💚 (@beyoncegarden) March 30, 2024
Ya Ya activated something in me. I’m in the house doing James Brown splits
— Erin | Brand Designer (@MissErinB_) March 29, 2024
RIP Jesus. You would’ve loved Cowboy Carter
— KTNRY🤠 (@HOTBOYLEEKS) March 29, 2024
That Houston heifer done did it again #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/YEmles2rte
— taraji p henchmen (@theeluvvbelow) March 29, 2024
Beyoncé is a COMEDIAN for bringing country legend Willie Nelson in the booth to read a radio ad 😭😭😭 #COWBOYCARTER pic.twitter.com/Bm0c22xeMZ
— ໊ (@WandasAttorney) March 29, 2024
Somebody tell Beyoncé she not rock&roll, gospel, soul and funky enough pic.twitter.com/6nFPDLxiBr
— WUHRYN DUMAS (@wuhryn) March 29, 2024
