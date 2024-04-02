Bossip Video

Angel Reese shared what she’s experienced in the year following LSU’s 2023 titile win and says she hasn’t been happy since that day.

On Monday, April 1 the rematch of the 2023 Women’s March Madness final went down and the sports world was locked in. Angel Reese-led LSU looked to defend their title but in the end fell to Caitlin Clark and Iowa after Clark put on an epic 41-point scoring performance.

Not only that, but LSU’s Hailey Van Lith failed to stop Clark which ultimately led to their elite eight loss.

According to CNN, Reese used her post-game press conference to discuss the adversity she’s faced since the teams 2023 March Madness win.

“I don’t really get to speak out on things just because I try to ignore,” Reese told reporters. “I just try to stand strong. I’ve been through so much. I’ve seen so much. I’ve been attacked so many times (with) death threats. I’ve been sexualized. I’ve been threatened. I’ve been so many things and I’ve stood strong every single time.

Reese then spoke to the bond she has with her teammates and how she tried to shake it off and be the best teammate she could. She also shared that she” hasn’t been happy” since her 2023 title win alluding to it being the moment that everything changed.

Reese’s teammates Flau’jae Johnson and Hailey Van Lith also chimed in and confirmed everything Reese said while Johnson wiped away her tears.

“I just try to stand strong for my teammates because I don’t want them to see me down and not be there for them,” said Resse. “I just want them to always just know I’m still a human. All this has happened since I won the national championship. I said the other day, I haven’t been happy since then. And it sucks, but I still wouldn’t change. I wouldn’t change anything, and I’d still sit here and say that I’m unapologetically me.”

This has been the most exciting March Madness for women’s basketball in history.

Win, lose, or draw Angel Reese and 2022-2024 LSU women’s basketball team will forever be remembered in the history books.

You can watch the full LSU post-game press conference below.