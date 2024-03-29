Daphne Joy accuses 50 Cent of “raping” her and rarely seeing their son as she breaks her silence about the “sex worker” allegation in the latest Diddy lawsuit.

While more celebs enter the chat following an amendment to a $30 million harassment suit against Diddy, many of his biggest opps have allegations of their own. 50 Cent never misses an opportunity to celebrate a rival’s misfortune. He stayed front and center through mounting sexual misconduct and assault lawsuits about Diddy.

50 Cent continued mocking Diddy’s downfall following a federal sex trafficking raid on Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes and a new lawsuit filing. However, Daphne spoke out about 50’s “true evil actions of raping” and “physically abusing” her. She took to Instagram blasting her baby daddy hours after he confirmed seeking sole custody.

“Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people’s lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing,” she wrote, according to Daily Mail UK.

The actress went on to expose 50 as an allegedly absent father to their son, Sire. Despite moving across the country to his native New York City, Daphne says Sire barely ever sees his famous father.

“We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned,” she said. “Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

