Daphne Joy accuses 50 Cent of “raping” her and rarely seeing their son as she breaks her silence about the “sex worker” allegation in the latest Diddy lawsuit.
While more celebs enter the chat following an amendment to a $30 million harassment suit against Diddy, many of his biggest opps have allegations of their own. 50 Cent never misses an opportunity to celebrate a rival’s misfortune. He stayed front and center through mounting sexual misconduct and assault lawsuits about Diddy.
50 Cent continued mocking Diddy’s downfall following a federal sex trafficking raid on Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes and a new lawsuit filing. However, Daphne spoke out about 50’s “true evil actions of raping” and “physically abusing” her. She took to Instagram blasting her baby daddy hours after he confirmed seeking sole custody.
“Everything is a joke to you until our safety is compromised, which is happening now. You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy, and chaos onto people’s lives. How would u feel if Sire was the one in handcuffs? For nothing,” she wrote, according to Daily Mail UK.
The actress went on to expose 50 as an allegedly absent father to their son, Sire. Despite moving across the country to his native New York City, Daphne says Sire barely ever sees his famous father.
“We moved to New York to give you the opportunity to be a father to your son and you saw him 10 times out of the 2 years that we lived 1 mile away from you. I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned,” she said.
“Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will handle you from this point on. You have permanently damaged the last hope I had for you as a father to preserve our family with these last and final false claims made against me. You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”
See what Daphne Joy says about claims Diddy paid her a “monthly stipend” as a “sex worker” after the flip.
Daphne Joy Breaks Her Silence About The “Sex Worker” Accusations In Rodney Jones’ Lawsuit Against Diddy
In addition to confronting her allegedly abusive ex, Daphne addressed the “sex worker” accusations. Producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones implicated her in the amendment to his sexual harassment lawsuit against Diddy.
As BOSSIP previously reported, Jones claimed Diddy paid Daphne, Young Miami, and Jade Ramey a “monthly stipend” for their services.
“According to Plaintiff Jones, Defendant Sean Combs bragged about having several women on a monthly stipend,” the lawsuit states.
“According to Plaintiff Jones, the women who received these payments are Caresha Romeka Brownlee, aka ‘Yung Miami,’ Jade Ramey, aka “Jade,” and Daphne Joy Cervantes Narvaez, aka, ‘Daphne Joy’ who were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs’ sex workers.”
In another post, Daphne slammed the “lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit.” She announced plans to legally fight the “character assassination” in his amended filing.
“I am deeply hurt by the lies in Rodney Jones’ lawsuit. The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination. I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both Rodney and his attorney,” she concluded on Thursday.
See 50 Cent’s response to Daphne Joy’s physical and sexual abuse accusations after the flip.
50 Cent Denies Rape & Deadbeat Accusations From Daphne Joy As Retaliation In Custody Battle
Of course, 50 Cent had plenty to say. Even with the severity of federal raids, sex trafficking, and rape allegations, he doesn’t take anything seriously. He immediately chimed in, trolling his ex, Daphne Joy, about the newly amended Diddy lawsuit identifying her as a “sex worker.”
The day after this news, 50 Cent confirmed filing for sole custody of their son, Sire. “It is what it is. See you in Family court, sex worker!” he wrote with a screenshot of a story reporting the custody battle.
The Power executive producer seemingly refuted Daphne’s absentee accusations by claiming she moved to have a second child with him. When 50 was too “busy,” he said Daphne returned to L.A. and “started receiving money from Brother Love.”
He drove the point home on his Instagram post with a photo of Daphne and Diddy holding hands. Once again, 50 referred to her as a “little sex worker.”
50 Cent denied the allegations of rape and physical abuse as “false and baseless” in a statement from his rep.
“The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son,” the stement said, according to Page Six.
“My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”
