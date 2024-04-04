BMF watchers can’t stop talking about Charles’ infidelity scandal that he (literally) tried to sing away during the latest episode, and Russell Hornsby is telling BOSSIP all about it.

As previously reported #BMF season 3 continues the story of the inspiring true legends, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi).

At the center of the story is Meech and Terry’s father, Charles. The struggling musician/family man stunned watchers when he stepped out on his wife Lucille and the devoted wife still has her suspicions. During the last episode, Lucille threatened her husband with a bat after she thought he stepped out again, but Charles reeled her back in with a song.

According to BMF watchers, the musical moment was one for the books…

and according to Russell Hornsby who plays the character, Charles’s infidelity scandal is also something that will be remembered considering that it actually happened.

The reality for me was realizing that this really happened, this was a part of Charles and Lucille’s life experience,” Hornsby told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “And that’s all you really want to do is you want to make sure you have your finger on the pulse of the truth.” “And, you know, it’s hard to sort of play these things out sometimes as Russell. But that’s the challenge of that,” he added. “You know, doing sex scenes as you get older is a little bit more challenging. You know, you’re not as freewheeling as you once were. But you have to separate yourself from the man that is Russell to the man that is Charles and realize it’s about telling the story.”

Hornsby also spoke on Charles’ less hands-on approach to his sons.

According to the actor, the Flenory family patriarch is coming to terms with his son Meech’s nefarious ways.

“Well, I think that once Meech caught Charles out with Mabel in season 2 and Meech basically said to him, ‘I’m a man like you, so I get it, I understand I’m not even mad,'” said the star to BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “And I think that he began to look at his son in a different light. And what he ultimately began to understand was just like Charles did in his time, he did what he had to do. You realize however much he may disagree with it, however much he may dislike it, Meech is doing what he needs to do for himself to be the man that he wants to be and agree or disagree, he begins to respect it.

Hornsby also shared a similar thought regarding Charles’ son Terry who’s expanding his Detroit empire in season 3 despite Charles trying to save him from the influence of his older brother, Meech.

“You know, at some point, your kids become men and you have to reconcile with whatever their choices are and realize that now it’s their life,” Hornsby told BOSSIP. “You know, you’ve done what you can. You’ve raised them the best way that you possibly can and at some point they go off and make their own way. Sometimes you’ll be there for them if they fall back and sometimes you might not be. It just all depends, but you have to let men go and blaze their own trail.”

Watch our BMF exclusive!

BMF season 3 airs on Fridays at midnight on the STARZ app. On linear, it airs STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada.

Play

This season of “BMF” continues the story of the inspiring true legends, brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who founded one of the most influential crime families in the country, the Black Mafia Family. We parachute into the early ’90s in season three, with Meech moving to Atlanta, hoping to grow the BMF empire in the south and rise to the top of the Atlanta drug scene. At the same time, Terry remains in the “D,” handling business there, not yet aware of all the dangers lurking around the corner. Charles Flenory (Russell Hornsby) and Lucille Flenory’s (Michole Briana White) marriage remains on the rocks, and Detective Bryant (Steve Harris), on probation from work, and Detective Jin (Kelly Hu) find themselves on opposite sides.

“BMF” is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” through his G-Unit Film and Television production company (Executive Producer of the “Power” Universe, “For Life,” and Hip Hop Homicides), alongside creator, executive producer, and Detroit native Randy Huggins (“Star,” “Rebel,” “Power”) with showrunner and executive producer Heather Zuhlke (“Power,” “Southland.”) Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements also serve as executive producers on the series. “BMF” is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television production company in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.