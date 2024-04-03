A new Real Housewife of Potomac is responding to the narrative that she’s simply a “puppet” for a “Reasonably Shady” duo.

After part one of the #RHOP Reunion aired, Nneka Ihim took to Twitter to answer fan questions and set the record straight about the “Green Eyed Bandits”; Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon.

The lawyer with Nigerian roots made waves this season for feuding with fellow Igbo Nigerian Dr. Wendy Osefo amid allegations that Wendy’s mom threatened to put a hex on her via a shrine.

Many Bravo watchers were also dismayed to see her befriend Gizelle and Robyn considering that they thought was being “used” by the two in the divided group of housewives.

They also believed that the podcast hosts would betray her in the future.

Nneka is just a puppet to these women and she’s to stupid to notice #RHOP — E!TrueHollywoodStory (@Immaculate_E) February 19, 2024

Girl. Mama is REACHING for some screen time. Ashley & Neck are playing puppet master and Nneka is Pinocchio #RHOP https://t.co/3GFF0foS87 pic.twitter.com/dtWap1nccw — ButtaPecanDon. (@_LexJanayy) December 4, 2023

Nneka we all know the green eyed bandits are your puppet master's so please hush https://t.co/zvctj7U0V0 — 🇨🇩🇦🇪🍉 (@OhhhhRey) December 18, 2023

Nneka. Nneka! Baby, you gone be up next season. Be careful siding with them GEBs. They’ll take you in and spit you out. Be mindful. #RHOP — 𝑔𝒾𝓂𝓂𝑒 𝓂𝓎 𝓉𝑒𝓃𝓈 ✨ (@tayalghul) April 1, 2024

Nneka Ihim Defends Her Friendship With Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon

On Tuesday, Nneka told a #RHOP watcher that she has a great relationship with both Gizelle and Robyn and noted that she gave everyone a chance this season including someone (Dr. Wendy) who “contaminated her.”

“I admire how fair and balanced you are,” wrote @ChannelOz on Twitter. “You seem to give your entire cast the benefit of the doubt. Was that a quality you always intended to bring on the show? “When I joined the cast it was extremely fractured,” replied Nneka. “People think I’m a GEB puppet but no one considered that they accepted me when someone contaminated me from the other side hated on me, osterersized [sic] me and judged me due to my financial status, education, and upbringing. #RHOP”

When I joined the cast it was extremely fractured. People think I’m a GEB puppet but no one considered that they accepted me when someone contaminated me from the other side hated on me, osterersized me and judged me due to my financial status, education, and upbringing. #RHOP♥️ https://t.co/L5fRI3Qu9G — Nneka Ihim (@NnekaIhim) April 2, 2024

Oh?

As you can imagine, fans have LOTS to say about Nneka’s comment and they’re not holding back.

“Girl none of that happened. GEB took you under their wing to spite Wendy,” wrote one user. “They accepted you to use you against Wendy. History shows that if you come back, you’ll most likely be next.” added another.

Girl none of that happened. GEB took you under their wing to spite Wendy. — the-visuals (@big_virgo911) April 2, 2024

They accepted you to use you against Wendy. History shows that if you come back, you'll most likely be next. Monique tried to tell everyone years ago, but with Robyn gone you might be fine but just be ready. Hope you n Wendy mend fences one day — Scuba Steve (@ScubaSteve3560) April 2, 2024

According to Nneka however, the allegation that she’s being used is “untrue” considering that the alleged phone call where she was threatened with a hex happened before she met Gizelle and Robyn.

Looks like you haven’t been watching my love! The phone calls had already occurred before I had even met them. #RHOP https://t.co/CuPLZdjdaz — Nneka Ihim (@NnekaIhim) April 2, 2024

She also told Bravo watchers that she welcomes any questions from the GEBs, who’ve been accused of targeting marriages, considering that they’re her friends.

I’m on a reality TV show. If there are issues in my marriage or any aspect of my life. I expect my friend group to ask me about it. If they don’t, they aren’t being a friend and most certainly aren’t doing their job. #RHOP ♥️ https://t.co/3ZuhEONF9r — Nneka Ihim (@NnekaIhim) April 2, 2024

