A new Real Housewife of Potomac is responding to the narrative that she’s simply a “puppet” for a “Reasonably Shady” duo.
After part one of the #RHOP Reunion aired, Nneka Ihim took to Twitter to answer fan questions and set the record straight about the “Green Eyed Bandits”; Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon.
The lawyer with Nigerian roots made waves this season for feuding with fellow Igbo Nigerian Dr. Wendy Osefo amid allegations that Wendy’s mom threatened to put a hex on her via a shrine.
Many Bravo watchers were also dismayed to see her befriend Gizelle and Robyn considering that they thought was being “used” by the two in the divided group of housewives.
They also believed that the podcast hosts would betray her in the future.
Nneka Ihim Defends Her Friendship With Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon
On Tuesday, Nneka told a #RHOP watcher that she has a great relationship with both Gizelle and Robyn and noted that she gave everyone a chance this season including someone (Dr. Wendy) who “contaminated her.”
“I admire how fair and balanced you are,” wrote @ChannelOz on Twitter. “You seem to give your entire cast the benefit of the doubt. Was that a quality you always intended to bring on the show?
“When I joined the cast it was extremely fractured,” replied Nneka. “People think I’m a GEB puppet but no one considered that they accepted me when someone contaminated me from the other side hated on me, osterersized [sic] me and judged me due to my financial status, education, and upbringing. #RHOP”
Oh?
As you can imagine, fans have LOTS to say about Nneka’s comment and they’re not holding back.
“Girl none of that happened. GEB took you under their wing to spite Wendy,” wrote one user. “They accepted you to use you against Wendy. History shows that if you come back, you’ll most likely be next.” added another.
According to Nneka however, the allegation that she’s being used is “untrue” considering that the alleged phone call where she was threatened with a hex happened before she met Gizelle and Robyn.
She also told Bravo watchers that she welcomes any questions from the GEBs, who’ve been accused of targeting marriages, considering that they’re her friends.
Nneka Previously Said That She Trusts The GEBS
Nnneka’s comment to the fan echoes what she told BOSSIP back in November.
According to Nneka, she didn’t have any preconceived notions about the GEBS despite fans “warning her” not to befriend them.
“I just went in open-minded,” she told BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada. “I received them based on what they were giving to me. I think they’re very lovely individuals. They’re fun, they’re funny, they’re lighthearted.
“Roby is a very genuine and loyal person,” she added. “Gizelle is also a character, very fun, funny.”
She also added that she thinks the two ladies are “misunderstood completely.”
“I saw some of the warnings, but I also have to assess things myself and I think that they’re very lovely people and they treated me with a lot of respect and they accepted me for who I am,” said Nneka.
What do YOU think about Nneka and her “misunderstood” friends on The Real Housewives of Potomac?
It’s clear that the ladies are in a good place considering that Nneka, Robyn, Gizelle, and Ashley Darby went to Nicki Minaj’s concert together and posed for pics with the “Gag City” star who previously hosted the #RHOP Reunion.
