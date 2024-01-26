Whew, the MESS
Social media is ABLAZE over Megan Thee Stallion‘s venomous track “HISS” where she seemingly fired shots at Drake, her chatty ex-boo Pardison Fontaine, an unknown person who danced to R. Kelly on Instagram, and Nicki Minaj who wasted no time clapping back in a messy diss track of her own.
“These h**s don’t be mad at Megan, these h**s mad at Megan’s Law/ I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” rapped Megan rapped, sending social media spiraling into a frenzy.
By now, you’ve probably seen people breaking down the “Megan’s Law” line (referencing the federal law notifying the public about registered sex offenders) seemingly aimed at Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty.
Meg: “Don’t be mad at Megan be mad at Megan’s Law”
Nicki: “I call her big foot, bxtch fell off told her get off on her good foot” pic.twitter.com/sHczOEJgUv
— Black Hokage 🥷🏾 (@sam_ledon) January 26, 2024
In 2022, he received one year of house arrest and three years of probation for failure to register as a sex offender in California after moving into Nicki’s dreamhouse in 2019.
Petty served four years in prison for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995.
Naturally, Nicki fired back with some barbs of her own in a hilariously unhinged Instagram Live mere minutes after the midnight release of “HISS.”
nicki straight up MOCKlNG Megan’s flow 😭 pic.twitter.com/sRF5f4T1Vd
— welp. (@YSLONIKA) January 26, 2024
“You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music,” she said, before doing an impression of Meg’s Houston accent.
Nicki went on to preview a diss track joking about Tory Lanez shooting Meg in both feet in 2020.
Nicki Minaj previews new track on Instagram Live. pic.twitter.com/XDL3DQy8NR
— The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) January 26, 2024
“Bad b***h she like six foot, I call her Big Foot/The b***h fell off, I said get up on your good foot,” Nicki rapped, confirming the “Big Foot” shade she previously threw was also about Meg.
Oh Nicki 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/xUoqEapxYO
— 𝕁𝕒𝕨𝕒𝕕 (@JAWAD_PF2) January 26, 2024
Nicki ran the line back multiple times, cracking herself up while fueling stan wars between her Barbz and Megan’s Hotties online.
That Megan’s Law line had #sis responding with these bars thinking we were about to be gagging: pic.twitter.com/5Brdw1FRaH
— ΛDRIΛN (@AdrianXpression) January 26, 2024
As expected, the Barbz ate up Nicki’s antics, coaxing the “Everybody” rapper into posting her Barbie feet online.
https://t.co/BWRat4u3M9 pic.twitter.com/a8JA25QD0s
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 26, 2024
Fast-forward to Megan calling into The Breakfast Club to discuss her shady new song.
“Basically, when a snake feels like you been playing and doing a whole bunch of swaying, it’s telling you to back off. ‘I hear you, I see you. Get up off me now.’ Basically, that’s what [the hiss] means,” she said via phone interview.
“Back up off me…” – #MeganTheeStallion
A #BreakfastClub Exclusive: Meg’s latest track #Hiss has dropped 🐍👀🫢 #hotties pic.twitter.com/PioyijHBR9
— Power 105.1 (@Power1051) January 26, 2024
When Charlemagne asked if Meg named names, she simply said, “A hit dog gon’ holler” and “whoever’s gonna feel it, feel it.”
She also appeared to respond to Nicki’s diss with a meme of herself laughing on her Instagram Story.
Megan Thee Stallion shares new Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/mfyEGNBP1L
— Pop Society (@itspopsociety) January 26, 2024
Whose side are you on: Megan or Nicki? Do you think Drake will respond to Meg? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious ‘HISS’-teria on the flip.
Megan:
• “dont be mad at megan, be mad at Megans Law”…
• “bad bitch and the walls aint bending”…
• “nose full of the tina snow”
Nicki:
•“I call her big foot”pic.twitter.com/VevK4JHPRs
— 💎𝐊𝐚𝖎 𝐁💎 (@official_kaiiii) January 26, 2024
Getting older kinda scary cause what if I turn out like Nicki pic.twitter.com/0MALzj4y5W
— gucci bucket hat. (@Unapologetic_Z) January 26, 2024
“THESE NGGAS HATE ON BBLS BUT WALK AROUND WITH THE SAME SCARS” @Drake pic.twitter.com/fVTrqTWzng
— Nicolas is happy (@niggaolas) January 26, 2024
Drake about to pull out that burn book like Regina George 😭 #HISS pic.twitter.com/eQYwjPPwpz
— Beyoncé’s side eye (@TheJawnDana) January 26, 2024
When Nicki did the Bun B/Pimp C rap impression I fckn lost it 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Megan rap just like this- 😭 pic.twitter.com/iyCOq8xj3w
— Ashton (@ayywalker) January 26, 2024
Continue Slideshow
— Leo (@TheNastyLeo) January 26, 2024
megan thee stallion clocking Nicki’s wall bending almost every video 😭 pic.twitter.com/Nm1EtQjIVA
— 𝖇 (@BardisMedia) January 26, 2024
Drake abs look like that big rotisserie they shave the gyro meat off
— MonsterKing (@CerromeRussell) January 26, 2024
megan said your babydaddy a rapist and you responded with “big foot”! pic.twitter.com/kep3aPoXKK
— meeks. (@fikeswan) January 26, 2024
Megan thee stallion got me running to tiktok tryna figure out who was dancing to R Kelly 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Jd0ekG4ryx
— The Real Destiny Marilyn (@sweet_novacanee) January 26, 2024
let’s see YOU get up on your good feet first SIS @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/C4ShxvIKcr
— ducki 🏳️⚧️ (@dxckiii) January 26, 2024
kinda crazy to be up at 1am doin coke probably and obsessing over and laughing @ a girl getting shot by an abusive man knowing ur kid got school in the morning and daddy can’t even drop him off w/o his ankle monitor alerting the police
— sk (@kirkxxs) January 26, 2024
