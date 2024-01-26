Whew, the MESS

Social media is ABLAZE over Megan Thee Stallion‘s venomous track “HISS” where she seemingly fired shots at Drake, her chatty ex-boo Pardison Fontaine, an unknown person who danced to R. Kelly on Instagram, and Nicki Minaj who wasted no time clapping back in a messy diss track of her own.

“These h**s don’t be mad at Megan, these h**s mad at Megan’s Law/ I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” rapped Megan rapped, sending social media spiraling into a frenzy.

By now, you’ve probably seen people breaking down the “Megan’s Law” line (referencing the federal law notifying the public about registered sex offenders) seemingly aimed at Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty.

Meg: “Don’t be mad at Megan be mad at Megan’s Law”

In 2022, he received one year of house arrest and three years of probation for failure to register as a sex offender in California after moving into Nicki’s dreamhouse in 2019.

Petty served four years in prison for the first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl in 1995.

Naturally, Nicki fired back with some barbs of her own in a hilariously unhinged Instagram Live mere minutes after the midnight release of “HISS.”

“You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music,” she said, before doing an impression of Meg’s Houston accent.

Nicki went on to preview a diss track joking about Tory Lanez shooting Meg in both feet in 2020.

“Bad b***h she like six foot, I call her Big Foot/The b***h fell off, I said get up on your good foot,” Nicki rapped, confirming the “Big Foot” shade she previously threw was also about Meg.

Nicki ran the line back multiple times, cracking herself up while fueling stan wars between her Barbz and Megan’s Hotties online.

As expected, the Barbz ate up Nicki’s antics, coaxing the “Everybody” rapper into posting her Barbie feet online.

Fast-forward to Megan calling into The Breakfast Club to discuss her shady new song.

“Basically, when a snake feels like you been playing and doing a whole bunch of swaying, it’s telling you to back off. ‘I hear you, I see you. Get up off me now.’ Basically, that’s what [the hiss] means,” she said via phone interview.

When Charlemagne asked if Meg named names, she simply said, “A hit dog gon’ holler” and “whoever’s gonna feel it, feel it.”

She also appeared to respond to Nicki’s diss with a meme of herself laughing on her Instagram Story.

