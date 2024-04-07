Bossip Video

Model Jade Ramey was recently accused of being a “sex worker” for Diddy in one of the many lawsuits against him, but she claims they were together for romance, not finance. Ramey denies the allegations, stating that she was in a formal relationship with the Bad Boy founder.

As BOSSIP reported, Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones, a music producer who previously worked with Sean “Diddy” Combs, filed a $30 Million lawsuit against him. The lawsuit made several allegations of sexual assault, abuse, human trafficking, and drug trafficking.

According to ET Online, the lawsuit names model Jade Ramey and several others. The music producer alleges that Ramey and others received a “monthly fee” to work as personal sex workers for Diddy. Ramey denies the allegations but does admit that she dated the father of seven during the time of Jones’s employment.

In a statement through her publicist, Ramey told ET, “Yes, I dated someone. Dating someone doesn’t directly correlate to any of the false allegations made.” She continued, “How unfortunate we’ve entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion. What may be amusing for you is real life for others, and my feelings have never been for entertainment, nor are they up for discussion.”

Ramey also stated that she has received several positive messages, but hopes that people will think twice before “ridiculing people’s lives.”

Court documents also named Yung Miami and Daphne Joy as Diddy’s alleged sex workers. Joy, who is a former girlfriend of 50 Cent, has vehemently denied these allegations. Yung Miami was also accused of trafficking drugs for Diddy, but she has denied all allegations.