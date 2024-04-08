Whew! Looks like things are getting dark for Mendeecees and Yandy on the new episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta .
We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview from the next episode of em>Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airing Tuesday, April 9 for your viewing pleasure. In the clip below, Yandy is in distress Mendeecees admits to being checked out of their relationship.
Wow! Could this be the end for them? We’re definitely hoping they are able to work things through considering everything they’ve had to endure both off and on camera!
Here’s what else to expect from Monday’s all-new episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Amy reads the group and gets Karlie to take a stand against the Spice girls. The group hits the slopes… and the ground. Spice has an aprés scheme to end the trip on a high note. Yandy realizes the cracks in her marriage may be beyond repair.
An all-new episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Tuesday April 9 at 8pm EST.
Will you be watching?
