ESSENCE x Damson Idris

Source: Adrienne Raquel, @AdrienneRaquel / Essence

After ESSENCE teased an “eclipse” of steamy drawl destroyers who made their inaugural “Sexiest Men of the Moment” list; two have been revealed. The inclusion of a sexy “brick by brick” Brit and CiCi’s chiseled sweetie has readers wondering which celeb will be named next.

Damson Idris and Russell Wilson are covering the mag’s May/June Issue where they highlight sexy Black men in Hollywood. The two are respectively highlighted for their accomplishments and panty-melting abilities, and people have lots of lusty things to say about it…

People are also speculating which leading man will land a cover next, and guesses range from Usher…

to Morris Chestnut.

Who do YOU think will cover ESSENCE’s “Men of the Moment” list next?

 

 

For now, check out Damson Idris and Russell Wilson’s covers below.

 

 

Damson Idris is causing some Snowfall swooning with his ESSENCE cover story.

The actor, 32, chatted with writer Kory Jarvis about his beginnings in South East London’s Peckham district, his NAACP Image Award for NAACP Image Award win for Outstanding Actor in a Drama series and his thoughts on one day having a family.

“Oh, man, I’ll be the best dad,” said Lori Harvey’s boyfriend. “It doesn’t matter what age I’ll be, I’ll still be the cool dad. Like, yeah, My dad’s coming to pick me up from school. I’ll just love it, you know? I love kids. Being an uncle is amazing, because I get to take the baby and then give it back—but I can’t wait to be a father and have a big family.”

He also shared his thoughts about why he was picked as one of ESSENCE’s men of the moment.

“I have no idea! [laughs] But I’m beautiful,” said the actor. “I didn’t mean that.”

“Yes, you did…,” replied Kory Jarvis.

“If I wasn’t me, I’d be like, Oh, that guy cares. That guy cares about what he’s doing, aside from aesthetics or whatever. I think if you care about what you do, that’s sexy—and that’s inspiring. So, yeah, maybe that’s why I’m sitting here in this chair.”

 

 

Read Damson Idris’ ESSENCE cover story in full HERE.

Photographed by: Adrienne Raquel

Styled by: Yashua Simmons

Photo production credits: Groomer: Jessica Smalls using La Mer at The Wall Group

Nails: Temeka Jackson using The GelBottle at A-Frame Agency

Set Design: Cody Rogers

Lighting Director: Sebastian Johnson

Photography Assistants: Lance Williams and Malik Dowdy

Digitech: Stowe Richards

Retouching: picturehouse + thesmalldarkroom

Market Editor: Aidan Palermo

Stylist Assistants: Laura Cheron Haquette and Andrew Mcfarland

Set Assistants: Ruth Kim and Nikki Kauten

Tailors: Ivy Idzakovich & Macy Idzakovich

Production Manager: Alaura Wong

Production Assistants: Malek Mahones, Jai Wilson, Reagan Claire Smith, Cecilia Alvarez

Blackwell and Tyreek Voltaire

Shot at: The Beverly Estate

Special Thanks: L’Ermitage Beverly Hills and Short Stories Hotel

 

See Russell Wilson’s ESSENCE “Man of the Moment” cover on the flip.

In a cover story penned by writer Okla Jones, ESSENCE scored a touchdown with a cover story on Russell Wilson.

ESSENCE x Russell Wilson

Source: Adrienne Raquel, @AdrienneRaquel / Essence

 

The proud papa of four with his wife Ciara has been dubbed the second “Man of the Moment” for his athletic abilities and for “pushing the boundaries” of what an athlete should be.

 

In his cover story the NFL quarterback who signed a one-year, $1.21 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, spoke on his family being the pillar in everything he does.

 

He also shared that prayer is the key to his successful marriage to Ciara.

 

“When I asked her to marry me, once she said yes, I said, ‘Before we go do this, can we pray? I want to make sure we always put God at the center of it all,’” he recalled to ESSENCE. “And so I think the thing that hopefully exudes from our love is that, listen, love is never perfect.

“But we continue to try to put God first and pray over each other. We have these four beautiful children that we get to raise every day and it’s the greatest gift in the world.”

 

Click HERE to read Russell Wilson’s ESSENCE cover story in full.

 

Photographed by: Adrienne Raquel

Styled by: Jan-Michael Quammie

Photo Production Credits: Grooming: Pircilla Pae using Papatui at A-Frame Agency

Nails: Temeka Jackson using The GelBottle at A-Frame Agency

Set Design: Bette Adams at MHS Artists

Lighting Director: Sebastian Johnson

Photography Assistant: Lance Williams

Digitech: Renee Wai Yee Dodge

Retouching: picturehouse + thesmalldarkroom

Market Editor: Aidan Palermo

Stylist Assistant: Andrew Mcfarland and Laura Cheron Haquette

Tailors: Ivy Idzakovich and Macy Idzakovich

Production Manager: Alaura Wong

Production Assistant: Cecilia Alvarez Blackwell

Location: NYA Studios

Special Thanks: L’Ermitage Beverly Hills & Short Stories Hotel

 

