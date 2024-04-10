After ESSENCE teased an “eclipse” of steamy drawl destroyers who made their inaugural “Sexiest Men of the Moment” list; two have been revealed. The inclusion of a sexy “brick by brick” Brit and CiCi’s chiseled sweetie has readers wondering which celeb will be named next.

Damson Idris and Russell Wilson are covering the mag’s May/June Issue where they highlight sexy Black men in Hollywood. The two are respectively highlighted for their accomplishments and panty-melting abilities, and people have lots of lusty things to say about it…

You better ask somebody. Russell Wilson looking good — A’se Pink (@AsePink4) April 10, 2024

Essence did NOT lie about my man Damson 😮‍💨 — jiggly puff (@domdollazzz) April 9, 2024

People are also speculating which leading man will land a cover next, and guesses range from Usher…

Usher’s fine ass is all up and through that baby! 👀😍 — Evelynna (@RelleNelle) April 10, 2024

to Morris Chestnut.

Morris Chestnut — Not on our watch. (@polyscimom) April 9, 2024

Who do YOU think will cover ESSENCE’s “Men of the Moment” list next?

For now, check out Damson Idris and Russell Wilson’s covers below.

Damson Idris is causing some Snowfall swooning with his ESSENCE cover story.

The actor, 32, chatted with writer Kory Jarvis about his beginnings in South East London’s Peckham district, his NAACP Image Award for NAACP Image Award win for Outstanding Actor in a Drama series and his thoughts on one day having a family.

“Oh, man, I’ll be the best dad,” said Lori Harvey’s boyfriend. “It doesn’t matter what age I’ll be, I’ll still be the cool dad. Like, yeah, My dad’s coming to pick me up from school. I’ll just love it, you know? I love kids. Being an uncle is amazing, because I get to take the baby and then give it back—but I can’t wait to be a father and have a big family.”

He also shared his thoughts about why he was picked as one of ESSENCE’s men of the moment.

“I have no idea! [laughs] But I’m beautiful,” said the actor. “I didn’t mean that.” “Yes, you did…,” replied Kory Jarvis. “If I wasn’t me, I’d be like, Oh, that guy cares. That guy cares about what he’s doing, aside from aesthetics or whatever. I think if you care about what you do, that’s sexy—and that’s inspiring. So, yeah, maybe that’s why I’m sitting here in this chair.”

Read Damson Idris’ ESSENCE cover story in full HERE.

See Russell Wilson’s ESSENCE “Man of the Moment” cover on the flip.