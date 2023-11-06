Welp, rumors are swirling that breakup season claimed yet another standout celebrity couple, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. Say it ain’t so!

Neither half of the private power couple made any announcements about calling it quits, however, social media sleuths have clocked clues that Lori and Damson are no longer “brick by brick” booed up. The Daily Mail UK reports that when Lori attended Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Halloween party, the model was suspiciously solo.

This year’s costume as Tomb Raider‘s Lara Croft also raised concerns among fans. Many commented that it was unusually underwhelming.

“How we went from Beyoncé last year to this?” one disappointed fan wondered. “D for effort girl,” another wrote.

The entrepreneur could be tired from running her newly launched company, Yevrah Swim, but another theory is that Lori was feeling post-breakup blues.

Lori and Damson previously seemed attached at the hip, but Halloween isn’t the only hint of a split. It appears that they quietly made the separation Instagram official.

Within the past few days, both stars scrubbed each other from their social media. There are still traces of the Snowfall star on the photo dumps from her 26th birthday. Other than that, her page is strictly business.

Lori’s birthday is also when they went public, nearly a year ago. As previously reported, Damson sealed the deal with a kiss on the Capricorn birthday bae in January.

Damson, on the other hand, went scorched earth. He archived all of their pictures together, including from The Beige Party for his birthday in September. Lori posted a touching tribute to the Swarm actor, declaring her love for him.

Damson Idris shares pics from his BEIGE themed Birthday Party featuring members of the Dark Skin Society pic.twitter.com/7CcaeVf4YK — SpotlightFirst (@SpotlightFirst_) September 5, 2023

