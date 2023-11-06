Bossip Video
Welp, rumors are swirling that breakup season claimed yet another standout celebrity couple, Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. Say it ain’t so!

"Snowfall" Final Season Premiere - Party

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Neither half of the private power couple made any announcements about calling it quits, however, social media sleuths have clocked clues that Lori and Damson are no longer “brick by brick” booed up. The Daily Mail UK reports that when Lori attended Kendall Jenner’s Hollywood Halloween party, the model was suspiciously solo.

This year’s costume as Tomb Raider‘s Lara Croft also raised concerns among fans. Many commented that it was unusually underwhelming.

“How we went from Beyoncé last year to this?” one disappointed fan wondered.

“D for effort girl,” another wrote.

The entrepreneur could be tired from running her newly launched company, Yevrah Swim, but another theory is that Lori was feeling post-breakup blues.

Lori and Damson previously seemed attached at the hip, but Halloween isn’t the only hint of a split. It appears that they quietly made the separation Instagram official.

Within the past few days, both stars scrubbed each other from their social media. There are still traces of the Snowfall star on the photo dumps from her 26th birthday. Other than that, her page is strictly business.

Lori’s birthday is also when they went public, nearly a year ago. As previously reported, Damson sealed the deal with a kiss on the Capricorn birthday bae in January.

Damson, on the other hand, went scorched earth. He archived all of their pictures together, including from The Beige Party for his birthday in September. Lori posted a touching tribute to the Swarm actor, declaring her love for him.

Check out the final breakup clue, Lori Harvey’s last public outing with Damson Idris and social media reactions after the flip!

It Was All Good Just A Month Ago: Damson Idris And Lori Harvey Went From Date Nights In Paris To Unfollowing Each Other

Red Carpet Premiere Event For The Sixth And Final Season Of FX's "Snowfall" - Red Carpet

Source: Amy Sussman/GA / Getty

It seemed like the couple was just going strong. They stood tall against ridicule about romancing at the Renaissance tour. When paparazzi implied Lori and Quavo were on a date because they left the same restaurant, she quickly shut down the Huncho hunching rumors.

Lori and Damson’s last public outing was Sept. 30 in Paris, France. They were headed to a dinner date at Siena restaurant.

Celebrity Sightings In Paris - September 30, 2023

Source: MEGA / Getty

Fans noted that they don’t follow each other, which is usually a sign of trouble, if not the end of the road.

In early October, Lori posted a picture of Damson sleeping on her shoulder on her Instagram Stories.

Lori Harvey Partners With REVOLVE To Launch Her New Brand, Yevrah Swim, At Villa Fiona In Hollywood

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Now, it’s likely a wrap, and the jokes about Lori’s PR relationship contracts are flying. Some are already plotting on their potentially single crushes. Others are a little crushed after rooting for their love story.

Check out some of the reactions to the rumored breakup below.

Do you believe Damson Idris and Lori Harvey broke up? Were you rooting for this celebrity couple?

