The rumors are true, Robyn Dixon has been fired from The Real Housewives of Potomac. The news was confirmed by Dixon who made the announcement on her Reasonably Shady podcast to her fellow “Green-Eyed Bandit” Gizelle Bryant.

Noting that she wanted to “respect the network” and wait until season 8 ended, Robyn said she wanted to “speak her own truth out of her own mouth” about being fired.

“Yes, I will not be returning for season 9 of The Real Housewives of Potomac,” Dixon, 45, said per PEOPLE citing the Monday episode of her podcast titled “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye…” “It’s reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. I will not sugar-coat the situation the situation and say, ‘Ooh I am walking away and this is a break’ or anything like this. This is a network decision.”

“I’m okay with it because nothing lasts forever. I’ve had a very long run on the show, and I just really appreciate that time and the opportunity that I had on the show.” “I just really appreciate the time and opportunity that I had on the show,” she added before thanking Bravo and Truly Original Entertainment for “seeing something in her” and the fans. “Thank you to the fans who have watched us from day 1, especially our day oners. I do want to especially thank all of the fans and viewers who have supported me, showed loved to me. Whether you directly sent me love or you prayed for me or you have positive thoughts around me, I appreciate you. And I hope I inspired you the viewers, the fans, to live your life authentically. To not feel pressure to change for anyone, or impress people, and just to be yourself.”

She then got emotional while addressing her bestie/cohost Gizelle Bryant.

“We still have Reasonably Shady but I wanna say I love you,” Robyn said through tears to Gizelle. “I couldn’t imagine doing what we did with anyone else. To my Green Eyed Bandit, my partner crime, we started off as friends—for whatever reason we were meant to sit next to each other that night. We laughed and joked like we’d known each othe for years. The show brought us even closer and we’e been through a lot on the show and we’ve supported each other through that, although we still have Reasonably Shady and we’re still gonna talk to each other all the time, I hate that that part of our friendship won’t be there anymore.”

Gizelle Bryant then added that she is displeased with Robyn’s departure.

“Robyn has really been the glue,” said Gizelle. “Any of the ladies on the show will 100% say you are the glue to the show.”

The news of Robyn’s firing was first reported by TheJasmineBRAND which reported that the housewife was leaving shortly after Candiace Dillard Bassett announced her departure. The outlet also alleged that another unnamed housewife will be exiting the series. If true, that would mean that #RHOP would be down three housewives for season 9.

Robyn Dixon was part of the original #RHOP cast that debuted in 2106 alongside Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Katie Rost.

