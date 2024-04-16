Bossip Video

Gordon Thornton, the soon-to-be-former husband of Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton, is opening up about his struggles with bipolar disorder.

During part three of the Season 8 #RHOP reunion on April 14, the 71-year-old entrepreneur discussed the seriousness of his mental health condition and implied that his experience with depressive disorder might have played a role in his and Mia’s choice to separate.

While chatting with host Andy Cohen, Gordon revealed that he was officially diagnosed with bipolar I – A disorder associated with episodes of mood swings ranging from depressive lows to manic highs — two and half years ago.

“Bipolar, in and of itself, causes your mind to really work opposite,” the businessman said, according to PEOPLE .”Your mind tricks you into saying ‘You are normal, everyone else is slow.’”

Despite receiving his diagnosis recently, Gordon remembered grappling with depression since his early 20s and throughout his later years, a condition that exacerbated as he “gained more control, more power, and more money.”

The Joint Chiropractic co-founder is taking medication to control his symptoms. He offered a word of advice to those who may be struggling with the condition.

“The key to controlling this is not the medication exclusively,” he said. “You have to go the rest of the way yourself,” he explained. “So the first thing you got to do is understand the behaviors that are the beginning of going into a manic episode.”

Gordon Said His Bipolar Disorder Contributed To His Separation From Mia

Gordon mentioned that there were occasions when Mia would notice his bipolar episodes, yet he would frequently disregard her guidance. During his conversation with Cohen at the #RHOP reunion on Sunday, Gordon emphasized that his struggle with his disorder significantly contributed to the separation from his soon-to-be-ex-wife.

“Let me just say this: Mia has been absolutely wonderful. You may say, ‘Why do you say that when this other stuff was happening?’ First off, whatever’s gone on, I forgive her and she’s forgiven me. [But] I fully believe that had a gotten control of this manic behavior sooner, Mia would still be with me. I don’t think she left me because she wanted to be someplace else. She left me because she couldn’t take this anymore.”

Gordon, who has been separated from Mia since June 2023, also revealed that he has not officially filed for divorce just yet from his estranged wife.

“I have signed an affidavit. I can’t get a divorce until June of this year at the earliest…”

Since their split in June, Mia has gone on to rekindle her romance with her high school sweetheart, INC – a radio DJ and media personality.

Gordon said he’s “cordial” with Mia’s new man and was seen in the #RHOP reunion trailer greeting him on FaceTime.

What do you think about Gordon’s recent confession?