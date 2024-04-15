Bossip Video

R&B Singer Trey Songz reportedly has settled his 25 Million Dollar 2016 sexual assault lawsuit from Jane Doe who alleged he sodomized her against her will.

In February of 2023, a woman sued R&B singer Trey Songz with accusations he allegedly raped her during a 2016 house party in Los Angeles. Jane Doe also sued Atlantic Records, Kevin Liles, and 300 Entertainment over the alleged assault from March 2016 according to Complex.

The site also reports the lawsuit has been settled for an undisclosed amount months before the upcoming September 16 court date.

“The settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms that are not to be performed within 45 days of the date of the settlement,” reads the terms of the settlement. “A request for dismissal will be filed no later than June 10, 2024.”

Despite the settlement in February of 2022 a lawyer for Trey Songz denied the allegations on his behalf according to TMZ.

“Earlier today, the attorney who drafted this suit was credibly accused of trying to pay a woman to falsely accuse Trey,” the rep said. “Hours later, that same attorney has filed this suit on behalf of an anonymous client. It isn’t hard to see what’s happening here, and it is a shame for genuine victims of sexual assault.

The woman always maintained she agreed to consensual sex but never sodomy. Allegedly Songz repeatedly asked to “get that a**” and when she rejected turned into a “savage rapist”. Allegedly Trey overpowered her and proceeded to do so as she attempted to fight him off according to RadarOnline.

Trey Songz has had a string of legal issues in recent years including allegedly snatching off a woman’s bikini top and dragging another by her hair in NYC. Hopefully, Trey can stay out of trouble as he handles the remaining legal issues.