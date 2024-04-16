Bossip Video

The WNBA has unveiled the salaries for its newcomers, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark, but the modest offers for the globally recognized sizzling sports stars have ignited backlash on social media. Ciars’s sanctified sweetie Russell Wilson who reportedly signed a one-year, $1.21 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, is among those advocating for higher compensation for the ladies.

On April 15, SportsRac unveiled the four-year rookie contract salaries for Angel Reese, an all-star from the LSU Tigers, and Clark, an MVP with the Iowa Hawkeyes, following Monday’s 2024 WNBA Draft.

Reese was selected as the seventh overall pick by the Chicago Sky and is set to earn $324,383 throughout the next four seasons. In her debut season, Reese will begin with a salary of just $73,439. This figure will progressively rise, culminating in a team option of $93,636 for her fourth season with the Chicago Sky.

Clark, who famously competed against Reese during the April 2023 NCAA Championship, will earn slightly more than the 21-year-old baller. The 22-year-old Iowa native drafted by the Indiana Fever as the top pick, will receive a total compensation of $338,056, with an annual salary increase. By 2027, Clark will earn around $97,582 with the Indiana Fever.

Social Media Reacts To Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark’s Salaries

In comparison to the NBA, the contract offers for Reese and Clark are significantly lower. For context, in 2023, the projected salary for the top overall rookie pick in the NBA draft was valued at $10.13 million, as reported by RealGM.com. The figure was slightly lower for the seventh pick-round slot, coming in at $5,511,000.

Social media users felt like the offers were terrible, and many called out the WNBA, urging the organization to pay the exceptional players more.

“These ladies deserve so much more…Praying for the day,” Russell Wilson wrote on X. “The WNBA has to do better. This is unacceptable,” @HaterReport_ penned.

A user named @ballinfit claimed that the measly salary offers were due in part to the WNBA’s inability to pull in revenue.

“It’s simple math, they aren’t bringing in millions of dollars in revenue like the men are. Idk why people can’t comprehend that…”

Despite that, there was optimism among some that Reese and Clark might bridge the salary gap through endorsement and name, age, and likeness (NIL) deals. Reese has a NIL valuation of $1.8 million and Clark has a staggering NIL valuation of $3.4 million for brand deals and sponsorships.

ICYMI: Here Are Angel Reese & Caitlin Clark’s Achievements

For the second consecutive season, Reese dominated the Southern Eastern Conference (SEC) by leading in scoring with an average of 18.6 points per game and in rebounding with an impressive 13.4 rebounds per game.

This feat marked her as the first player since Wendy Scholtens from Vanderbilt in 1989 and 1990 to achieve this dual statistical leadership over consecutive seasons, according to the LSU Tigers’ website.

Throughout the season, Reese showcased her versatility, contributing 76 assists, 62 steals, and 32 blocks. Her exceptional performance on the boards resulted in a total of 441 rebounds, securing her the seventh position in program history for this statistic.

The Baltimore native’s outstanding performance has earned her the prestigious title of 2024 SEC Player of the Year. Her remarkable talents have also been recognized with a multitude of awards, including the 2023 Final Four Most Outstanding Player Award. Additionally, she was honored as the 2023 National Player of the Week.

As for Caitlin Clark, she has also emerged as a force to be reckoned with in the realm of women’s college basketball, captivating audiences with her deep shooting and ball-handling precision.

Throughout her illustrious four-year tenure with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Clark has etched her name into NCAA history books, leaving an indelible mark with an array of records and accolades.

She surpassed the record for the most 30-point games by any player, male or female, in Division I basketball over the past 25 seasons, ESPN noted. She was also named preseason Big Ten Player of the Year and earned the unanimous AP preseason All-America selection title.

What do you think? Are Reese and Clark’s offers too low?