TIME has revealed its highly anticipated TIME100 list of influential people for 2024. The annual compilation highlights notable figures across Hollywood, music, politics, literature, and beyond.

This year, honorees include The Color Purple’s stars Colman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson and Fantasia. Other figures include rapper 21 Savage, actress America Ferrera, singer Leslie Odom Jr., NFL standout Patrick Mahomes, Oscar-winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph, World Bank President Ajay Banga and more.

In a statement, TIME Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs highlighted that this year’s distinguished roster of influential individuals was selected for their capacity to “shape and improve the world.”

Meet Some Of The 2024 Time100 Honorees

For the TIME100, each recipient received a tribute written by a close friend or collaborator, commemorating their achievements. See some standouts below.

Taraji P. Henson

Singer Mary J. Blige commended her close “friend” Taraji, who was honored as one of TIME’s Women of the Year for 2024 in February, for her perseverance in an industry that hasn’t always treated her fairly.

“What I love most about her is that she is unapologetically herself. Taraji is a real woman—she doesn’t bite her tongue, and she’s not afraid to stand up for what she believes in,” Blige penned. “She’s always true and authentic, and she’s just as fearless onscreen, which is why she’s one of my favorite actors. Watching her commit 1 million percent to whatever character she’s portraying is amazing. Her courage really sets her apart, in Hollywood and in real life.”

21 Savage

21 Savage is representing Atlanta and the Hip-Hop genre as a whole as the only artist in the category to make the coveted list. 21 Savage’s #TIME100 feature was written by Afrobeats icon Burna Boy who applauded the American Dream rapper for his authenticity.

“I trust my gut when it comes to my music and collaborations, and I find myself naturally drawn to artists like 21 Savage—those who remain grounded in their convictions and consistently defy the constraints imposed upon them,” wrote Burna.

“His approach to rap is refreshingly genuine; he speaks to us in a relatable way, effortlessly navigating the complexities of the genre.”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Uzo Aduba, star of Orange Is The New Black, lauded Randolph’s dynamic talent and impressive range, both on screen and on the theater stage, praising the Oscar-winning celebrity.

“The first time I saw Da’Vine Joy Randolph perform was during an early preview of Ghost the Musical. The ease with which she existed on that stage and the power she commanded in that room was unbelievable. Here was this girl, fresh out of Yale, totally reinventing an iconic role. She was exceptional,” Aduba penned.”

“It’s exciting that now we all get to experience the fullness of what Da’Vine can do. Her performance in Theâ€¯Holdovers was balletic, just so deliberate and crafted. She approaches her characters with the kind of sincerity, honesty, and nuance that makes me proud to be an actor. Da’Vine stands firmly in who she is, embracing the whole of her strength and her softness, and I so admire that.”

Colman Domingo

Rockstar Lenny Kravitz penned a sweet tribute to his “brother” Colman Domingo, commending the Euphoria actor for his inspiring work ethic and his capacity to maintain humility and kindness as he continues to achieve success in Hollywood.

“Colman Domingo felt like family, like a brother, from the moment I met him. I was just instantly attracted to him as a human being. He’s so kind and open—he really lets you into his spirit. I deeply admire his authenticity. He is completely honest and true to who he was created to be, and he does everything with such grace, humility, and gratitude,” Kravitz wrote.

“He also happens to be a fantastic actor. The characters Colman plays onscreen are all over the map—from an addict in recovery to civil rights activist Bayard Rustin—which shows his depth as an actor and a creative. Seeing how his work continues to evolve is inspiring, and I love that he’s finally getting his flowers. I’m proud to know him as a friend, as a human being, and as a fellow artist. There’s only one Colman Domingo—and he’s truly one of the greats.”

Read the full list of influential people for the 2024 Time100 list here.

Who is your favorite honoree?