After shocking fans with the cancellation of arguably the best Power spin-off, STARZ revealed first look photos from the fourth and final season of Power Book II: Ghost that promises to be “explosive, with high-adrenaline twists and turns as everyone is on the hunt for revenge,” per the press release.

While fans were hurt by the news, many of them found solace in the surprise release of the Season 4 teaser trailer. Check it out below:





In Season 4, we’ll meet Monet Tejada’s cousin “Janet Stewart” played by Girlfriends alum Golden Brooks.

“So excited to finally be able to announce that I will be recurring on the beloved @ghoststarz,” wrote Brooks on an Instagram post confirming her role on the series. “what an honor to get to play with such a phenomenal cast! And to join the @starz family is such a blessing!! Meet Janet Stewart soon! ðŸ¥ƒ June 7th season premier see you there!”

As previously reported, Michael Ealy will also be joining the cast as “Detective Don Carter” who we’re sure will do everything possible to lock everybody up. Whether he stalks someone this season remains unknown at the moment.

Other first look photos feature “Tariq” (Michael Rainey Jr.) and “Brayden” (Gianni Paolo) who are on the run after starting a war with Noma in the season three finale.

Check out more of the first look photos below:

Returning for the final season are Michael Rainey Jr. as “Tariq St. Patrick,” Mary J. Blige as “Monet Tejada,” Cliff “Method Man” Smith as “Davis MacLean,” Gianni Paolo as “Brayden Weston,” Woody McClain as “Cane Tejada,” Lovell Adams-Gray as “Dru Tejada,” LaToya Tonodeo as “Diana Tejada,” Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma,” and Lightskinkeisha as “Brushaundria Carmichael.”

Additional recurring cast members include Talia Robinson as “Elle”–the lead singer of a popular Hip-Hop group at Stansfield, Sydney Winbush as Noma’s daughter “Anya Covington” who is unaware of her mother’s profession, Aaron Dean Eisenberg as “Detective Nico Calder” and Allison Luff as “Detective Felicia Lewis”–two officers on Detective Carter’s Drug Task Force, and Stephanie Sheperd as “Perla Tanaka”–a law associate tasked with defending her boss Davis McClean against multiple charges. Yung Bleu also appears as “Stokely.”

Part one of the final Power Book II: Ghost season debuts on Friday, June 7, and part two premieres on Friday, September 6 at midnight on the STARZ app.