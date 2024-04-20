Bossip Video

Looks like the Chicago Sky is stacking up with one hell of a lineup this 2024 WNBA season! And guess what? Their swaggy new assistant coach might just be the secret sauce to drive them straight to that championship title!

Former Chicago Sky standout Tamera “Ty” Young is making a comeback, but this time, she’s swapping her jersey for a clipboard and stepping onto the courts as an assistant coach to Teresa Witherspoon.

“I am very excited to welcome Ty to our coaching staff and have her on the sidelines beside me this season. With over a decade of WNBA experience and deep history with the Sky, Ty brings energy, passion, and spirit to inspire us all. I can’t wait to watch her mentor, lead, and coach our players this season,” Weatherspoon said of Ty’s recruitment.

The Chicago Sky made it Insta-official, giving a big warm welcome to the seasoned WNBA player. Ty took to the comment section to extend her appreciation saying, “God is the Greatest… I Love You Chicago ðŸ’œ Elated to be Back.”

Ty hopped on Instagram to reflect on her journey as a baller, labeling this milestone as a “full circle moment.” She rewound the clock 16 years, all the way back to April 9, 2008, reminiscing about her rookie season with the Atlanta Dream, to April 9, 2024, when she inked her inaugural coaching deal with her long-time team.

Ty Young’s Epic WNBA Career

According to Chicago Sky’s official press release about the announcement, Young played in the WNBA for over a decade. She played nine years in Chicago out of her 12 on the court. Within that time with the Sky, the 6’2″ player averaged 7.1 points, 3.9 rebounds in 22.0 minutes.

Also noting that The Sky made the playoffs in four straight seasons during Young’s nine-year tenure and they made it in four of her seven full seasons. Young was previously drafted No. 8 overall by Atlanta in the 2008 WNBA Draft and then played for Las Vegas from 2018-19 after nine seasons in Chicago from 2009-17 and retired in 2019.

Chicago Sky fans are in for a real treat this season! With seasoned pros like Isabelle Harrison, Diamond DeShields, and Elizabeth Williams making their return, they’ll be there to mentor and guide newcomers Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso on the court.

Will you be tuned into the 2024 WNBA season? Let us know your thoughts below!