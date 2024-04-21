Bossip Video

The Rocket Raccoon of sports, Jason Whitlock, is being dragged for trying it with our GOAT Simone Biles and a Caitlin Clark comparison.

In response to the most decorated gymnast of all time’s interview on the Call Me Daddy podcast, Whitlock parted his ashy lips to say,

“Simone Biles is pretending like she’s Caitlin Clark and that people actually know who she is. She’s built up this importance of herself and does things to make herself feel important.”

He continued,

“She’s a gymnast and every four years they are relevant for a two or three week stretch. But Simon Biles could walk by the overwhelming majority of people in an airport and they wouldn’t think twice – ‘oh there goes a little black girl’. They just wouldn’t think twice.”

Biles has been opening up about the tough criticism she faced when she made the decision to leave the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

“America hates me. The world is going to hate me. I can only see what they’re saying on Twitter right now,’ she said in the interview. “Usually if you go to the Olympics and flop or whatever it is, you get people on their couch eating those little chips. “I thought I was going to be banned from America, ’cause that’s what they tell you: ‘Don’t come back if not gold. Gold or bust. Don’t come back.”

Though many supported her decision to step away for the sake of her mental and physical health, the MAGA magistrate got into their racist and misogynist bags to give her a hard time. And whenever there is an opportunity to appease the master, Whitlock shines his tap shoes for a dance.

But thankfully, Twitter was there to put him back in his place.

Just to be clear, in just 27 years, Simone Ariane Biles has amassed 37 World and Olympic medals—29 of which are gold—the Presidential Medal of Freedom and currently has five gymnastic skills named in her honor.

After her brief intermission from the sport, she returned in June 2023. Biles made history again by winning her eighth national title. Three months later, she competed at the U.S World Artistic Gymnastics Championship and won gold…again.

There’s been no official word on whether she’ll compete at the Paris Olympics this summer. However, if she does, the entire world will be watching.

Jason Whitlock has spent much of his career race-baiting for clicks and bootlicking. There’s been no official word on whether or not he’ll be allowed to shine shoes at the next klan rally.