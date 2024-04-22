Bossip Video

Beyoncé put Cécred shade and wig-wearing allegations on mute in a new wash day tutorial with her long, healthy natural hair.

The most shocking thing about Beyoncé’s natural hair reveal is that it’s been hiding in plain sight all along. The multitalented mogul sent the hive into haircare hysteria with a Cécred sneak peek at her luxurious locks. She dipped into the “au naturale” archives for an instantly viral video about how Cécred is the secret to her healthy honey-blonde hair.

On Sunday night, Beyoncé took to Instagram to star in the latest Cécred tutorial. She revealed that the rollout’s rationale was to let the quality of the products “speak for itself” before she hit us with that long-flowing flex.

“Now that Cécred is known for the quality and what it does for your hair, I think it’s about time that it shows you what it does for my hair,” she said.

“It has been such a special experience seeing all of your #cecredwashday rituals all over my timeline… I just had to join in with something I had in the archives,” she wrote, hopping on her new company’s wave.

The Cowboy Carter star didn’t call us all “broke and bald-headed,” but it’s hard to hear clearly over all that VOLUME her hair has!

Beyoncé & Her Hairstylist Neal Farinah Shut Down Wig-Wearing Rumors With Cècred Hair Tutorial

Beyoncé addressed all the conversation about her signature hair color, style evolution, and what’s been under those wigs all along.

“Being disruptive and challenging everything people feel should be the process has always been exciting to me. My hair and music seemed to do that a lot over the years…” she continued. “Maintaining 25 years of blonde on natural hair through all the experimenting I do has played a huge part in developing @cecred’s products. It’s the hardest to keep color-treated hair healthy and strong, but @cecred is here. All quality, with NO shortcuts. Congratulations to the entire CÉCRED team for contributing to developing award-winning products.”

In the voiceover, Beyoncé addressed the backlash Cécred initially received. She shut down rumors that the world only ever sees her in a wig. The “16 Carriages” singer also called out the “bulls**t” of assuming that means she can’t have her own healthy hair. She actually credits the products with maintaining her color-treated curls.

“The stigma and misconception is that people who wear wigs don’t have long and healthy hair. That’s some bulls**t because it ain’t they business,” she explained.

Mama Tina tried to tell us! A shot clip taking the camera down to Bey’s scalp was a throwback to Ms. Tina’s viral “au naturale” video.

The hair extraordinaire who maintains Bey’s blonde crown, Neal Farinah, also entered the chat. The global stylist for Cècred referenced perfecting his wig and weave techniques for Beyoncé to keep her curls “flourishing,” as she described.

We’ve seen the magic Neal’s hands work for the past 18 years, and the new Cécred tutorial was even more impressive.

Whew, look around all the haters on mute! Meanwhile, the hive is going haywire! Check out more of the reactions to Beyoncé’s Cécred tutorial below.