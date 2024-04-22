Bossip Video

OWN watchers can’t stop talking about the Love & Marriage: Huntsville trailer that shows a cast member confronting a producer who snatched up her ex, a domestic violence arrest, and some serial side chick chatter.

As previously reported, the hit Carlos King series will premiere its fifth season on Saturday, May 4 at 8/7c, and there’s LOTS to come.

Once again, the series follows a lively group of longtime friends and frenemies with strong personalities and strong opinions who live in Huntsville, Alabama including Melody Rodgers…

her ex-husband Martell Holt,

Maurice and Kimmi Scott,

Marsau and LaTisha “Tisha” Scott,

Stormi Steele and Courtney Beasley,

and Chris and Nell Fletcher.

This season they’ll also be joined by returning #LAMH cast member Destiny Payton who’s back in a BIG way…

and newbies Ken and Latricia.

Love & Marriage Huntsville Season 5 Trailer Teases The Aftermath Of Martell’s Arrest, Multiple Side Chick Allegations

The super tease for the season dives right into Martell’s legal troubles after his January arrest for domestic violence. The cast is seen reacting to the news as Mel explains that it ties into a revenge porn threat he sent 14 months ago.

“He literally took a video, that he and I did and was gonna have it released,” she says to her brother. “My message to her was ‘Stop bullying me!'” says Martell explaining the text to his mom.

Marsau and Maurice then confront Martell for interviewing with YouTuber Tasha K, and he tells his (stunned) friends that because Mel “went low” he “went lower.”

“She got me arrested!” he tells them.

The trailer then delves into rumors that Nell dated Chris while he was still married.

“Nell, said that when she found out you was married, she stopped messing with you,” says Martell to Chris who vehemently denies allegations.

“Yes, he was married, did I know he was married? No,” says a matter-of-fact Nell before Melody asks her if she thinks cheating is a “trait of his.” “That’s for my husband to address,” Nell replies.

Speaking of Nell, there’s some bad blood between her and Tisha because Nell says that she’s Tisha’s “mentor.”

“If you felt like you have to downplay you being around me, then maybe you shouldn’t be around me,” says Tisha before she and Nell have a spicy club confrontation.

That’s far from the only confrontation seen in the trailer however, Mel also goes toe-to-toe with Tisha’s husband Marsau for mockingly saying “Free Martell” on social media.

“And you said ‘Free Martell?’ Free f***g Tisha!” says Melody. “And then did a LOL, I should kick your a**! As a man when you see DV [domestic violence], it shouldn’t be no free the man!” “That’s the dude you chose,” says Marsau.

“That’s the dude you choosing to be friends with!” fires back Melody.

In an awkward moment in the trailer, Martell “meets” Stormi’s friend, newbie Latricia.

“Hey, I’m Martell; nice to meet ya, nice to meet ya,” says Martell, to which Latricia replies; “Right.”

Latricia then reveals that she and Martell have a history.

“We go way back,” says Latricia while Martell says she’s “friend from school.”

The chatter about the two is causing concerns for Latricia’s boyfriend, Ken, and Martell tells Stormi what really went down between them.

“She came over to the house a couple times,” says Martell.

The biggest reveal in the trailer however is Destiny’s return and she’s coming in guns blazing.

After meeting with Martell who quips that her son looks just like him, we learn about her ex-boyfriend, Moses, marrying Sunni, a #LAMH producer who produced Destiny.

The couple is introduced during Carlos King’s “Reality With The King” podcast and Sunni pleads her case to LaTisha and Kimmi.

“I was her producer but she didn’t really talk to me about Moses like that,” says Sunni. “I wasn’t pursuing anything, it isn’t favorable. Do you have to call and ask permission though to date someone’s ex?”

Moses later comes face to face with Destiny who doesn’t hold back.

“You turn around and stab me in my back like this?!” says the upset mom before accusing her ex of love bombing.

“You named your business after my baby,” says Destiny. “Justice which is the baby’s name we were going to have!”

Destiny and Sunni later come face to face and Sunni denies any wrongdoing. “I was never a side chick baby, I’m the wife,” says Sunni while flashing her ring.

M E S S Y!!!

Watch the Love & Marriage Huntsville super tease below.

Will YOU be watching Love & Marriage Huntsville when it returns on Saturday, May 4 at 8/7c?