After calling himself “God” in a recent interview, Kanye West is reportedly somehow in talks to launch his Yeezy porn studio.

Kanye has returned from his brief hiatus following the release of Vultures 1 with TY Dolla $ign and his presence means that the shenanigans are coming in at 100 mph.

A large part of his return is centered around his exclusive interview with Justin LaBoy which fans receive access to if they purchase an item on Yeezy’s website.

Now according to Sportskeeda, it may have been worth the money to some, considering that they can watch Kanye label himself “God” who “runs the world.”

“We are the kingdom, and I’m the head of the kingdom,” said Kanye on The Download. “I am God; no one can suggest sh*t to me. Period. You can’t tell my daughter to say sh*t to me about Jesus. I’m going to tell you some sh*t- God runs the world. I am God. I run the world.”

These statements follow the Chicago rapper’s latest trend of second-guessing his devotion to Christ. According to Christian Post, in his now-deleted Big Boy interview, he revealed he has issues with Jesus and is focusing on taking matters into his own hands moving forward.

“I have my issues with Jesus,” West began during the interview, which lasted for over an hour. “There’s a lot of stuff I went through, and I prayed, and I ain’t see Jesus show up.”

Kanye went on to elaborate about why he wants to be in control.

“I had to put my experience in this world, my experience with my children, my experience with other people, my experience with my account, my experience with my brand and my experience with the level of music that I was dealing with, in my own hands.”

Ye has always made high-risk unpredictable moves, but his next move could be the most controversial.

TMZ reports that West’s reps said he has an idea for a pornography studio and it’s very likely to happen. Stormy Daniel’s former husband Mike Moz is alleged to be Kanye’s partner who’ll help him bring the vision to life. Moz is a veteran in the adult entertainment space and would have a huge task on his plate.

This all comes amid Kanye’s 2022 revelation that he has a porn addiction.

“Don’t let Kris make you do playboy like she made [Kylie] and Kim do,” PageSix reports he wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Hollywood is a giant brothel Pornography destroyed my family I deal with the addiction Instagram promotes it Not gonna let it happen to Northy and Chicago.”

Yeezus take the wheel, for real.