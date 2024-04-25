Bossip Video

Tamar Braxton has no intention of considering being a part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta despite fans and even NeNe Leakes previously suggesting that she would be a great addition.

On April 22, Braxton, 47, spoke about her aversion to joining the Bravo hit series during a candid interview with Carlos King at his Reality With The King tour stop in Atlanta, according to TheJasmineBRAND.

The “Love and War” hitmaker revealed that Bravo producers had approached in the past about joining the cast, but ultimately, she couldn’t accept the offer.

“I’ve had conversations but the truth is, there’s just no way I’m going to sit for make-up, get a wig put on, get my make-up beat, to argue with a bunch of b*tches for nothing. I can’t do it,” Braxton said.

Tamar Braxton Says She Turned Down #RHOA To Protect Her Mental Health

Audience members reportedly speculated whether financial concerns were behind Braxton’s reluctance, but the songstress clarified that money wasn’t the issue.

She told fans she was more concerned about safeguarding her mental health, particularly considering RHOA’s reputation for drama-filled storylines.

“Let me tell you something, all money ain’t good money,” the R&B icon told King and audience members according to TheJasmineBRAND. “It’s just not, and this is what I said, ‘What’s for me won’t miss me.’ It’s not worth my mental energy to sit up here and get into an argument with another Black beautiful woman about nothing so other people can think this is what we’re about. At some point, you have to [take] responsibility for what you put on the TV screen.”

She also said she was concerned about the future of the show. As of now Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore are reportedly the only veterans of the show set to star in the forthcoming season although Shereé Whitfield is rumored to be part of the cast.

Braxton added;

“I don’t want to be a part of that kind of television. I want to make feel good, funny, good, relatable, epic television [and] that’s not that for me.”

Fans have been dying to see Braxton become a peach holder on RHOA for years.

In 2022, before the launch of Season 12, NeNe Leakes – a former peach holder on the reality TV series – also said she would love to see “The Boss” hitmaker become a member of the #RHOA cast. The star stated that she would be willing to make it happen by taking “a peach from somebody that’s holding one that don’t need to hold one that’s super boring.”

Leakes added;

“Give it to somebody else, and mix it up… And half of the girls will be gone because they’re so boring, chile,” said NeNe while on IG Live with Tamar. I think Tamar would be a great addition. She’s entertaining, so she’s not boring… She’s got a lot to say, she’s opinionated. I’d love to see her come. I’d welcome her with open arms. Come to me Tamar!”

Braxton’s history of conflict with RHOA alum Kandi Burruss could have added an exciting storyline if she had joined the show. In 2022, the singer accused the Xscape hitmaker and her husband, Todd Tucker, of threatening her although the pair denied the claim.

What do you think? Should Tamar Braxton reconsider her thoughts about joining #RHOA?