Bossip Video

Ne-Yo is up against some damning allegations from his ex-girlfriend and the mother of two of his children, Sade Bagnerise.

The singer, who is a father to seven children, shares sons Braiden and Brixton Smith with Bagnerise. The pair’s relationship has always been tumultuous, beginning while Ne-Yo was still married to his now-ex-wife, Crystal Renay.

The pair pursued a more conventional relationship following the crooner’s divorce, but ultimately broke up, now co-parenting their two toddlers. Unfortunately, it seems like their lives have only gotten more complicated, with Sade accusing her ex-boyfriend of “body-slamming” her in an Instagram Live clip that surfaced on April 24.

According to reports from HipHopDX, Bagnerise filmed Ne-Yo inside his home while accusing him of assault, also claiming the star exposed their children to drugs and prostitutes.

“Tell them about the freak-off, Diddy Junior,” Sade says in the clip while her ex-boyfriend plays a video game and their children sleep on the bed behind him. “He’s calling the police, y’all…You know what you did — you body slammed me on the floor.”

To that assertion, Ne-Yo replied: “Is that what happened?” trying to talk over Sade and tell viewers that he wanted to get her out of his home because she was “causing a commotion.”

Later, Sade calls out her ex-boyfriend for “want[ing] hoes over at the house while his kids is here.” “This n**** likes to have hoes, drugs, weed, alcohol, mushrooms and prostitutes in the house while his kids are here,” she continued. “Everyone has asked him to stop, but he will not listen to nobody. This is what’s going on. This is the tea.”

She went on to explain that she came over to the house to help him look after their children, claiming Ne-Yo “won’t watch” them.

Ne-Yo has yet to respond to Sade’s claims.

Last year, the former couple were involded a legal dispute over their sons, with Bagnerise filing for primary custody and immediate monthly child support. While the singer acknowledged that Sade’s eldest child was his, he wanted a DNA test to establish whether he is also the father of her youngest son–which eventually confirmed that both of the children are his.

According to The Shade Room, the pair reportedly settled on “joint legal custody” of the children.