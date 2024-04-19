Multi-dater Ne-Yo‘s trio is going strong in a throuple that he says marks his “first time in a situation like this.” He also recently revealed whether or not he’d say “I do” times two.

The “Closer” singer’s love life is all over the headlines (once again). After a baecation with two baddies in Jamaica, he’s now confirmed his unconventional relationship status. TMZ reports cameras clocked Ne-Yo holding hands with both of his girlfriends in L.A., and he weighed in on polygamy.

From long-term monogamy to marriage, alleged threesomes and affairs, baby mama drama, and now a thriving throuple, it seems like Ne-Yo’s done it all in relationships. When asked if he’d tie the knot with multiple women, it doesn’t seem like it crossed his mind.

“Legalizing polygamy? I didn’t know it was illegal,” he said to TMZ. “You should let people do whatever the hell they want to do.”

The Grammy winner isn’t worried about changing that anytime soon. Still, he thinks the law should stay out of love as long as it’s not “hurting anybody.”

“To be honest, I don’t need the government to tell me what I can and can’t do in my personal life,” he continued.

Ne-Yo added that he doesn’t know if he’d want two wives one day, but it “depends on the situation.” He sounded unbothered about jumping a broom with both as long as “the people I love know I love them, and they love me.”

He also encouraged other people to do their own thing that “works for them,” regardless of what he or anyone else thinks. “I don’t recommend anything to anybody.”

When it comes to opening up about the thrills of a throuple, Ne-Yo says he might “Say It” in future songs. Yet, fans could have to wait a while since this is relatively new for him. Cameras spotted Ne-Yo’s trio for the first time in July 2023.

Even without a three-way wedding in their future, it looks somewhat serious with the Champagne & Roses star’s glove-trotting girlfriends.

Do the ladies loving Ne-Yo want to share him in matrimony? Check out their responses for yourself on the flip.