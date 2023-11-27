Break-up season gave way to Thanksgiving block spinning as another set of exes, Tamar Braxton and Jeremy “JR” Robinson, reunited this weekend.

The former fianceés looked coupled up at the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game. While King Harris and his family were breaking up, it looked like the reality TV couple was making up. As JR rooted for his hometown team, he recorded a video from his VIP seat on the sidelines and the NOLA native shockingly revealed a reunion with Tamar.

JR showed off his Saints swag and how close he was to the action on the field. Then he turned the camera to some women seated beside him. He didn’t say a word besides a sly chuckle. Before you could ask, “Who Dat?” Tamar ran into his arms.

The Queens Court couple seemed back like they never left. They were both all smiles, giggling over JR’s hope for a win. The Saints couldn’t pull it off this time, but it looks like there was a comeback on the field after all.

Tamar & JR’s Broke Off Their Engagement “The Same Hour” As Her Break-In

As BOSSIP previously reported, fans suspected Tamar went through a break-in and a break-up with JR in September. She took to Instagram with a video of burglars robbing her car.

The post sparked split speculation because Tamar said she didn’t “feel safe anywhere or with anyone.” She also noted that she kept a lot in her car because she didn’t “live anywhere” at the time.

JR took to Instagram to announce that he had called off his engagement to Tamar. He also put “so many assumptions” to rest, emphasizing he has his own money as a successful attorney. Fans accused JR of not protecting Tamar based on her cryptic post. However, he clarified that he could do nothing about the break-in “at her mother’s place.”

Later that week, Tamar revealed Jeremy broke up with her within the same hour as the burglary. Yikes! JR said he would always love Tamar as family and she signed off with trusting the process in God’s hands. It’s hard to tell if the exes remained good friends or if they’re soft-launching a second chance at love.

Bro why is Tamar with JR at that atl game ?? — Tamartimesz_ (@Tamtamunreal) November 26, 2023

Fans usually root for rekindled relationships, but this time they’re telling Tamar to “stand up!” Just a week ago, JR looked cozy with Tommie Lee right after she started beefing with Tamar online.

It’s too much going on at this falcons and saints game. You got Tamar and JR sneaky linking like 2 fools and T.I son King trying to fight his own damn dad and mom 🤦🏾‍♀️ SHUT US TF BACK DOWN JOE pic.twitter.com/MYcbraCHFJ — kiya (@kiyaaking) November 26, 2023

Check out the drama leading up to Tamar Braxton’s reunion with Jeremy “JR” Robinson and the social media reactions after the flip!