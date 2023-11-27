Break-up season gave way to Thanksgiving block spinning as another set of exes, Tamar Braxton and Jeremy “JR” Robinson, reunited this weekend.
The former fianceés looked coupled up at the Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints game. While King Harris and his family were breaking up, it looked like the reality TV couple was making up. As JR rooted for his hometown team, he recorded a video from his VIP seat on the sidelines and the NOLA native shockingly revealed a reunion with Tamar.
JR showed off his Saints swag and how close he was to the action on the field. Then he turned the camera to some women seated beside him. He didn’t say a word besides a sly chuckle. Before you could ask, “Who Dat?” Tamar ran into his arms.
The Queens Court couple seemed back like they never left. They were both all smiles, giggling over JR’s hope for a win. The Saints couldn’t pull it off this time, but it looks like there was a comeback on the field after all.
Tamar & JR’s Broke Off Their Engagement “The Same Hour” As Her Break-In
As BOSSIP previously reported, fans suspected Tamar went through a break-in and a break-up with JR in September. She took to Instagram with a video of burglars robbing her car.
The post sparked split speculation because Tamar said she didn’t “feel safe anywhere or with anyone.” She also noted that she kept a lot in her car because she didn’t “live anywhere” at the time.
JR took to Instagram to announce that he had called off his engagement to Tamar. He also put “so many assumptions” to rest, emphasizing he has his own money as a successful attorney. Fans accused JR of not protecting Tamar based on her cryptic post. However, he clarified that he could do nothing about the break-in “at her mother’s place.”
Later that week, Tamar revealed Jeremy broke up with her within the same hour as the burglary. Yikes! JR said he would always love Tamar as family and she signed off with trusting the process in God’s hands. It’s hard to tell if the exes remained good friends or if they’re soft-launching a second chance at love.
Bro why is Tamar with JR at that atl game ??
— Tamartimesz_ (@Tamtamunreal) November 26, 2023
Fans usually root for rekindled relationships, but this time they’re telling Tamar to “stand up!” Just a week ago, JR looked cozy with Tommie Lee right after she started beefing with Tamar online.
It’s too much going on at this falcons and saints game. You got Tamar and JR sneaky linking like 2 fools and T.I son King trying to fight his own damn dad and mom 🤦🏾♀️ SHUT US TF BACK DOWN JOE pic.twitter.com/MYcbraCHFJ
— kiya (@kiyaaking) November 26, 2023
Check out the drama leading up to Tamar Braxton’s reunion with Jeremy “JR” Robinson and the social media reactions after the flip!
Tommie Lee Starts Beef With Tamar After Chrisean Rock’s Backstage Brawl
Tamar Braxton has had a lot of Love And War going on lately, aside from her 10th-anniversary tour. The week before she reunited with JR, he was seemingly on a date with Tamar’s online opp, Tommie Lee.
After Chrisean Rock allegedly punched one of Tamar’s singers backstage, Tommie Lee chimed in to defend her Baddies West co-star. Tommie cosigned Chrisean’s accusations that Tamar was “clout-chasing” about the incident.
Tamar tried to extend some grace to Chrisean, but she let the chopper sing on Tommie. The Braxton baddie took to Instagram Stories to clap back. Tommie went low with a “muppet” jab, but Tamar took it to hell and put her on blast as a “cokehead.”
“So now y’all want me to address out of work reality stars? Never. Me and my ‘muppet’ employed a** will keep you on the list if I need a none-fighting coke head for $2500 an episode for one of these shows of mine I’m casting for. We not the same. Go sell some a** for your next hit,” she wrote.
“I’m finna come with my next HIT.”
Jeremy ‘JR’ Smith Appeared To Date Tommie Lee During Her Beef With Tamar, A Week Before Their Reunion
A few days after that Tommie, it looked like Tommie got the last laugh. She took to Instagram with a video of herself seemingly on a date with JR. The newly single lawyer looked coupled up with Tommie, cheesing in her camera.
Not Tommie Lee spotted out with Tamar Braxton ex Jeremy Robinson chi 👀 pic.twitter.com/po8wBCmdQd
— Pharaoh Diaries Magazine (@pdiariesmag) November 18, 2023
Whew, it’s messy at those Atlanta sports games!
After all the drama and flip-flopping, some fans celebrated Tamar and JR potentially getting back together. Meanwhile, others said she’s looking “desperate” over “Colonel Sanders.”
Check out some of the social media reactions to Tamar Braxton and Jeremy ‘JR’ Smith’s reunion below.
Not Tamar at a football game with jr like this clout chasing bitch didn’t just take the girl you was beefing without 😭🤦🏽♂️
— Mechè 😌 (@_meevh) November 27, 2023
Tell me why tamar braxton is out here looking crazy and desperate in these streets back with her ex Jr., aka "Colonel sanders", aka "plantation owner ", aka "trash". You are a celebrity and a beautiful woman and u out here in these streets looking desperate as f***. Girl bye
— diamond (@Jeanett36323406) November 27, 2023
Tamar braxton If this is your idea of getting back at Tommy for being with your ex. Honey you You Lose. You making yourself look dumb af. She won this round. Try again Lol
— diamond (@Jeanett36323406) November 27, 2023
Ya girl Tamar is LOSIN’ 😭😭 wack ass JR was just in his comments clowning her but here they are ✊🏾 power to the ppl
— Tamartimesz_ (@Tamtamunreal) November 26, 2023
The Shade Room comments NEVER disappoint me! Somebody said Tamar and Tommie fighting over Thomas Jefferson 😭🤣🤣
— infamous. 💙🌻 (@ARiANA_RANiCE) November 27, 2023
The Shade Room comments really dragged the Tamar about taking him back.
“Tamar got a lot in common with Chrisean,” someone joked.
“Letting a wyt man play in their faces like this is insane LOL,” one comment said.
“Baby the world would never see me in public with him again after he pulled that Tommie move,” another added.
“Lmao not massa gettin passed around,” one wrote.
“Not after PUBLICLY embarrassing her, at least TWICE! Stand up, girl!” someone pleaded.
Yikes!
What do YOU think about Tamar Braxton reuniting with her ex-fiancé Jeremy “JR” Smith?
