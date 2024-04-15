M-M-Messyyyy Music
Social media is ABLAZE over Drake dissing everybody and their mama on “Push Ups” and Rick Ross‘ hilariously messy response “Champagne Moments” that lead to Drizzy responding with a funny text he sent to his mother claiming that Ross is “racist” and “angry” after taking weight loss medication.
Drake shares text message with his Mom pic.twitter.com/wcDSD8UEKD
— Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 14, 2024
As previously reported, Ross claimed that “white boy” Drake had a nose job and ab etching surgery to get a six-pack–a now-infamous jab that can be traced back to the Canadian star’s beef with Joe Budden.
Not long after the texts were released, Rozay responded in typical Rozay fashion showcasing his lavish property while adding more alleged claims about Drake’s cosmetic surgery journey.
“White boy, you got a Chevy, white boy? I doubt it,” said Ross in the clip. “But, anyway, big nose. Boy you had 25% body fat with a carved-out six piece. Stop, we know what time it is. Sh*t cost 40 bands. Stop, but tell your momma… tell your old girl she a beautiful lady.”
“I told you that before and I meant that, but you tell your momma, white boy, you stayed out at the park too late and you can’t call her when you get in this sh*t. This sh*t too deep to call your momma, white boy.”
Rick Ross is one of a kind pic.twitter.com/fdj1qCkI8j
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 14, 2024
Oh, but he wasn’t done and later uploaded a video of himself vibing to Travis Scott and Drake’s hit single “Sicko Mode.”
“Who wrote this, you’ll never guess who wrote this,” he said seemingly hinting that he penned Drake’s verse for him or knows who did.
Rick Ross in the club listening to Drake
"who wrote this, you'll never guess who wrote this" pic.twitter.com/cBtKXp9NMD
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) April 15, 2024
Naturally, social media exploded with hilarious jokes, memes, and GIF reactions to the budding “beef” that’s sure to get more hilarious in the coming days.
*the world listening to Drake's response*
Rick Ross: pic.twitter.com/zdv9gteULF
— league (@itsleague) April 14, 2024
Are you Team Drizzy or Team Ross? How do you think this “beef” ends? Tell us down below and peep the funniest, wildest, and pettiest reactions to Drake and Ross’ hilarious unserious “beef” on the flip.
Rick Ross dissing Drake pic.twitter.com/M0hIzCJBap
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 13, 2024
Ross said: pic.twitter.com/6XSgMqzsIc
— real yearner (@2GeminiSides) April 14, 2024
Rick Ross talking to Drake
— 💸 Jeezy World Peace (@OGxJEEZY) April 13, 2024
Rick Ross: BBL Drizzy called his momma on me.
Drake: pic.twitter.com/eYVOc3O01l
— Dennis Nguyen (@pastorpapi23) April 14, 2024
Drake responding to Rick Ross diss 😩 pic.twitter.com/NwPYRmgsg7
— Katherine Harris (@IamKatHarris) April 14, 2024
Drake in the mirror getting ready to respond to Rick Ross. pic.twitter.com/TwDgWi1CCO
— Kevín (@KevOnStage) April 14, 2024
Kendrick to Drake: “Your best album is mid” 😹
Drake to Kendrick: “You’re short” 🫵🤣
Rick Ross to Drake: pic.twitter.com/IeyIVkEQVL
— 𝓜𝓪𝓽𝓽 ✈️ (@mldiffley) April 14, 2024
Drake’s mom listening to all these rappers diss her son. pic.twitter.com/XC1MKhdeJE
— Kevín (@KevOnStage) April 14, 2024
this what Rick ross said to drake pic.twitter.com/i5GvZGqZ76
— LILAFRIMANE (@LORAFRIMANEE) April 14, 2024
Ross told Drake “don’t care plus you’re WHITE”
— Young Person (@EricTrillman_) April 13, 2024
