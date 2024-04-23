Bossip Video

Kanye West recently sat down with Justin Laboy and discussed his feelings about J. Cole’s apology to Kendrick Lamar. “You can’t run now!” said Ye.

As previously reported, in a preview for Kanye’s The Download interview, the rapper detailed how his “Like That” remix went down, and it seemed like that would be the most surprising thing to come from the sit-down, but in true Ye fashion, there was more.

According to Complex, West continued his assault on J. Cole and clowned the North Carolina emcee for apologizing for his Kendrick Lamar diss track.

“F** all that p***y shit,” Ye told Laboy. “Because it’s like, that n***a J. Cole went on tour [with] Drake. He know what it is. It’s like, n***a, you can’t run now, it’s you also.”

“I don’t know, man,” he added about apologies in rap.” I don’t listen to J. Cole so I wouldn’t even know. I just heard he had a song called ‘False Idols’ [False Prophets] and somebody told me it’s halfway about me.”

West was referring to J. Cole’s 2016 track “False Prophets” which he released amid Ye’s hospitalization during his canceled Saint Pablo Tour. On the track, J. Cole raps about rappers showing who they are and many fans suspected that it was aimed at Kanye.

“There was a time when this n***a was my hero, maybe that’s the reason why his fall from grace is hard to take,” rapped Cole. “‘Cause I believed him when he said his s**t was purer and he the type of n***a swear he real but all around him’s fake.” “The women, the d***riders, you know, the yes men/Nobody with the balls to say somethin’ to contest him/ He grows out of control into the person that he truly was all along, it’s startin’ to show.”

Mr. West apparently never forgot the low blow, and he’s the latest rapper to roast J. Cole’s apology over his “7 Minute Drill” diss.

At this point, J. Cole might have to make an example out of someone so they can stop playing with his name.