Sexyy Red delivers another hit with “Get It Sexyy” and enlists Drake, Soulja Boy, Fabo, and more for the 2000s-inspired visual.

If you want to discuss hitmakers at this point, you must include Sexyy Red in the conversation. She’s delivered hit after hit since she stepped on the scene and her personality is too charismatic to ignore. Her music is a mix of Chief Keef and Soulja Boy and both those artists have taken notice of her wave.

Her latest hit “Get It Sexyy” is produced by Tay Keith who also produced her tracks “Pound Town” and “SkeeYee”, and is a flip of Hurricane Chris’ “Halle Berry.”

Sexyy Red went all out for the “Get It Sexyy” music video which is an instant contender for video of the year. The visual is directed by Des Gray who takes us back to the ’00s with tall tees and snap dances.

Soulja Boy does his dance in the video alongside Sexyy who even uses an off-brand Myspace in the video as a tribute to his hit “Crank That.”

Streamer Adin Ross also appears in the video with a tribute to the film American Pie while Drake once again plays Sexyy’s love interest on a date at the local skating rink. Fabo and Rob 49 even have a quick cameo in the star-studded visual.

Unfortunately, Hurricane Chris doesn’t make an appearance but there’s always hope for the future.

You can watch “Get It Sexyy” below.