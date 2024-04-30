Bossip Video

Kendrick Lamar has responded to Drake’s Push Ups” diss with “Euphoria” listing absolutely everything he hates about the Canadian.

After weeks of hip-hop heads and OVO fans asking where Kendrick Lamar has been hiding since Drake released “Push Ups“, Mr. Morale is back outside.

On April 30, Kendrick responded with his own hate-filled anthem titled “Euphoria” which shares the name of the show starring Zendaya, produced by Drake.

On the track, Mr. Duckworth wastes no time and openly admits that he hates everything about the biracial Canadian actor-turned-rapper.

According to Complex, Kendrick Lamar starts with a warning to Drake saying; “Don’t tell no lie ’bout me and I won’t tell truths ’bout you.”

“This ain’t been ’bout critics, not about gimmicks/ not about who the greatest It’s always been about love and hate /now let me say I’m the biggest hater I hate the way that you walk /the way that you talk I hate the way that you dress”

Throughout the song, Kendrick makes it clear this isn’t a hip-hop beef, this is him declaring his hatred for anything Drake-related. He then takes time to double down on everything other foes of the Canadian have pointed out from his fake tough stories to his alleged plastic surgery.

“And notice, I said “We”, it’s not just me, I’m what the culture feelin’ /How many more fairytale stories ’bout your life ’til we had enough? /How many more black features ’til you finally feel that you black enough /I like Drake with the melodies, I don’t like Drake when he act tough/ You gon’ make a nigga bring back Puff, let me see if Chubbs really crash somethin’ /Yeah, my first one like my last one, it’s a classic, you don’t have one /Let your core audience stomach that /Didn’t tell ’em where you get your abs from”

Taking over where Pusha-T left off, Kung Fu Kenny pokes fun at Drake’s parenting skills heating up the narrative that he’s a deadbeat father to his son, Adonis.

“Y’all think all of my life is rap? /That’s hoe s***, I got a son to raise, but I can see you don’t know nothin’ ’bout that /Wakin’ them up, know nothin’ ’bout that /And tell ’em to pray, know nothin’ ’bout that /And givin’ ’em tools to walk through life like day by day, know nothin’ ’bout that /Teachin’ the most, and take all the discipline, listen man, you don’t know nothin’ ’bout that /Speakin’ the truth and consider what God’s considerin’, you don’t know nothin’ ’bout that”

While the response is exciting, it almost feels like things we’ve already heard or seen on social media before. Still, it feels like a warning shot or a jab in the fight before we get to the championship rounds.

The rap beef of the decade is alive, and now we’re anxiously awaiting Drake’s reply.

You can listen to “Euphoria” below.