More details have emerged surrounding the demise of Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr.’s short-lived romance.

Following reports of a split back in March, sources have confirmed why the relationship that never *quite* went public ended before things got too serious.

“It’s over and just fizzled out,” a source told PEOPLE of Kardashian and Beckham Jr.

The pair were first linked back in September when a source confirmed to the outlet that the stars were “hanging out.” Two months later, the SKIMS founders appeared at the NFL player’s birthday party in New York City, seemingly confirming their quiet romance.

Over the next few months, the stars were spotted together a handful of times. The rumored couple was seen arriving together at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas in February and the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March. But, later that month, it was reported that the two of them had already called it quits.

Another source told ET that the pair remain friends following their split, but busy schedules and a heavy focus on parenting caused their romance to fizzle out.

“Kim and Odell have been doing their own things lately,” the insider explained to the outlet. “Kim is so busy and hasn’t been putting any pressure on herself to be committed to anyone or in a serious relationship. She is all about being a hands-on mom.” The source continued, “Kim and Odell have always been open and honest about their future, whether that be together or separate. They had a good thing and there aren’t any hard feelings on either side. They started as friends and still are. They will continue to be respectful of each other’s spaces, careers, families, and friends.”

Prior to her relationship with Odell, Kim was married to Kanye West from 2014-2022. Together, they share daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 6, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4. The reality star also dated Pete Davidson for almost a year in 2022, but has kept her love life a lot quieter ever since.

As for OBJ, the wide receiver was in a relationship with Lauren Wood from 2019 to 2023, welcoming son Zydn in 2022.