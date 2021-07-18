Bossip Video

Candiace Dillard is continuing to promote not only The Real Housewives of Potomac but her music career.

The #RHOP star /R&B songstress was previously seen on the show working on her song “I See You” and on June 9 she announced that her debut album is finished.

“Oh you guys!! My album is DONE,” said Candiace on Twitter. “It’s been turned in and release dates are impending. I can’t wait to give y’all the deets.”

Candiace also confirmed that her album has artist features and remixes.

Now it looks like Candiace’s promotion for her album is in full swing and it includes the album’s first single “Drive Back.”

Centered around a woman “driving back” to a relationship despite its faults, Candiace premiered the video on BET Soul.

In it, we see Candiace on a date with her bearded boo before she catches him flirting with their waitress. She leaves and gets into some boom kackin’ choreography before linking up with her #RHOP castmates Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Wendy Osefo, Karen Huger, and Mia Thornton who notice that Candy’s man has “driven back” to be with her and make things right. Candiace’s mother Ms. Dorothy is also in the video as well.

After the video’s premiere, Candiace thanked her team for being a “loyal village” and supporting her single. She kicked off her thanks with a special shoutout to her hubby Chris Bassett for “keeping her sane” and gave props to her publicist, co-writer, choreographer, dancers, and more.

“I AM SO GRATEFUL FOR MY TEAM,” wrote Candiace. ❤️My @cbassett33 who keeps me sane and loves me to and through it all!

🖊My publicist @m_m_management1911 is on top of allll things all the time

✍🏽My co-writer, a&r and life coach 😂 @nyethesongwrita

🕺🏾The BEST choreographer and creative director EVA @boomkattin

🔑 the best legal counsel in the universe @jameswalkerjresq

💇🏾‍♀️The slayer of all ponytails!! My hair stylist @stephdahairqueen

💄Make up artist extraordinaire!! @axel.the.mua

👡THEEEEE BEST style team in allllll the land!! @aguyandagurl

👯‍♀️MY DANCERS are better than yours!!! The sweetest, most professional, BOMB gals you will ever work with. LOVE you all: @avonieb @itsjazescobar

@giavanni.malia

@anaiofficial_ I would work with your all forever❤️

🍴The best on-camera waitress eva @ajafelice

🤗 the best on-screen boo thang I could ask for @itsrobgordon (even if we fussin at the beginning of the video 😂)

🎶 @aneshaisaplus no one holds a candle to you. Thank you for believing in this song and this project. You are NEVER getting rid of meeee

💻 @_daveyboyproducer you are also stuck with me!! Thank you for doing your BEST work.

💽 @hboom you just GET me. Thank you for putting the stank on #DRIVEBACK and believing in me❤️

🎼 @eonenashville, @indieblumusic and @omegageorge for TRULY believing in me and embracing me with love and support beyond what I could ask or think!”

Take a “Drive Back” with Candiace Dillard below.