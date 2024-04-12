Bossip Video

#RHOP star Dr. Wendy Osefo‘s home was ransacked by thieves who burglarized her Birkin collection and other expensive items.

Fortunately, the good doctor and her family were out of the country out of the country at the time.

TMZ reports the Osefo family was on vacation in Jamaica when burglars broke into the Finksburg, MD home. Although the shocking crime hurt Wendy, she says she’s grateful that the ordeal wasn’t worse.

“My family and I are devastated and feel violated by this intrusion. We thank God no one was home … so for that we feel very blessed. Material things can always be replaced,” she told TMZ.

Dr. Wendy, Eddie, and their three children enjoyed fun in the sun for a spring break vacation a week ago. The Bravo star took to Instagram with pictures of their family trip to Azul Beach Resort Negril. Zen Wen was stunning and snatched on the sand in an orange one-piece that matched Eddie’s beach outfit.

An insider told the publication that the robbers most of Wendy’s designer handbags, including her Birkin bags. They also stole much of the professor’s high-priced jewelry collection.

According to a spokesperson from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of the robbery on Sunday. They couldn’t share more details at this time because they are still currently investigating.

Wendy isn’t the only celebrity dealing with a recent break-in. Drake, Tamar Braxton, Tina Knowles, and Damson Idris are just a few of the famous names whose homes were on burglars’ hit lists.