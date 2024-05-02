Bossip Video

Following Ryan Garcia’s shocking win over Devin Haney, the Golden Boy’s tests from the fight were reportedly positive for PEDs.

In April the boxing world suffered its biggest upset victory in decades when Ryan Garcia defeated WBC Super Lightweight Champion Devin Haney. Leading up to the bout, Ryan Garcia was entangled in a string of bizarre social media antics that led to questions about his mental health. Many thought he was unfit to fight and the betting odds favored Haney across the board. Not only that but Garcia missed weight by three pounds and promised Haney $500k for every pound he was over. He made good on the deal and paid him $1.5M in cash.

Garcia also placed a $2M bet on himself that profited $12M thanks to his behavior tanking the gambling odds.

Now according to Bleacher Report, the drama from Ryan Garcia’s win has reignited after his test from the fight tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs. PEDs usually mean steroids, but boxing has dozens of substances that are banned including some found in common items like energy drinks.

After the report was released, Garcia immediately hopped on social media to defend himself from the claims and said that foul play was at hand. He now has 10 days to test a B sample to dispute the failed tests.

Meanwhile, Devin Haney who was missing in action following the fight, issued a statement.

I’ve always been an advocate for clean fighting and this is an example of such,” said Haney. “Ryan owes the fans an apology, and by his recent tweet he still thinks this is a joke.” “We put our lives on the line to entertain people for a living. You don’t play boxing. This puts the fight in a completely different light. Despite the disadvantage, I still fought on my shield and got back up!” he continued “People die in this sport. This isn’t a joking matter.”

The Boxing World Suspects Foul Play Involving Ryan Garcia’s Failed Tests

The Ryan Garcia news quickly sent social media into a frenzy and people have alleged that boxing promoter Eddie Hearn sabotaged the boxer to ensure that Rayan Garcia couldn’t fairly win.

Many people including fellow boxer Gervonta Davis have come out in support of the fighter who posted his clean test results ahead of the match.

You can see some of the reactions to the news below.