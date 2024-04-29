Bossip Video

For the 2024 spring game and Colorado’s annual “Black & Gold” weekend, Deion Sanders enlists the help of YG, Ryan Garcia, and Lil Wayne.

College football season is only a few months away which means teams are hosting their annual spring games to showcase new talent for the fans. Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes hope to build upon their previous 4-8 season which was a vast improvement from 2022’s 1-11 season.

Colorado’s annual “Black & Gold Weekend”‘ has always been exciting for Buff fans and under Coach Prime it’s undergone serious upgrades.

According to Fox Sports, Deion’s son Shedeur Sanders shined and the latest portal additions showcased an upgraded offense and defense.

“I feel like we got all the negative energy out the building,” Shedeur Sanders said. “So now it’s just a positive vibe.”

Shedeur also didn’t shy away from addressing the massive reconstruction of the team and drama surrounding former #1 prospect Cormani McClain. McClain entered the transfer portal and immediately created a YouTube video to discuss his decision and Deion Sanders.

After the business was handled on the field fans and the players enjoyed a concert headlined by Lil Wayne. Before Wayne hit the stage, Shedeur blessed the crowd with a performance of his single “Perfect Timing.”

Afterward, Ryan Garcia hit the stage with YG before Lil Wayne shut it down giving everyone a weekend to remember.

You can watch a full recap of the entire concert below.