She petttttty! Tiffany Haddish recently revealed that she found a unique way to deal with some of her online trolls.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Haddish opened up about the unique way she goes about getting back at the folks who talk bad about her online.

Though the Los Angeles native used to be widely loved, the past couple of years have been filled with legal trouble and other incidents that turned off many of the comedienne’s fans.

In 2022, Haddish was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, going on to get charged with her second DUI in November of the following year. That charge was later dismissed. A lawsuit was also filed against the actress that claimed she and another comedian groomed two minors, though the accusers asked a judge to dismiss the case shortly after.

These are just a few of the incidents that turned many people against the Girls Trip star, leading to a lot of negativity being spewed her way online.

Amid a slew of bad press, Haddish revealed to the LA Times that when she saw death threats popping up on the internet, she went so far as hiring a digital forensics analyst, whose research showed that 75% of these threats toward her were “created by robots in Malaysia and Iran.”

But, that wasn’t enough for the comedian, she also admitted to creating a fake Instagram account under an alter ego named “Sarah” to combat online hate and “destroy” her trolls. Haddish even called some of her critics on the phone to chat with them.

“I’ve learned how to find people’s information — like I pull up the credit report, police records. You can do that for $1.99,” she revealed to the LA Times. “Sometimes, I get so mad that I’ll get they phone number and I’ll just call them.” Haddish continued, “Oh, I have called people, honey. They be shocked that I called. They’ll be like, ‘I can’t believe you even saw that.’ You did a whole video, b***h! You made a full, five-minute video! On the internet, people think they can just say whatever and you not gonna say anything. I try my best not to, but I’m a human being.”

You can read Tiffany Haddish’s full interview with the Los Angeles Times here.